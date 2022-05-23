Entertainment

Boric is among the 100 most influential people of 2022 by Time

The current President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, is featured in the recognized list of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time, in this year 2022.

The political career of the young president began a long time ago when he was still a student and today he reached the highest position in the country.

His review in Time was written by Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize-winning economist and professor at Columbia University.

Gabriel Boric: One of the most influential people in the world

On March 11, 2022, Gabriel Boric, 36, became the youngest president in Chilean history, with more votes cast for him than any other president in the country’s history. The victory of the former student leader represented a changing of the guard, but more importantly, it marked a change of direction for the economy of Chile and possibly the world.

“The night Boric won the primaries, he promised: “If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its tomb!” and that has become the rallying cry of those around the world seeking an alternative to the right-wing economic policies of the last five decades. Boric’s approach combines fiscal responsibility with a more competitive economy, better social protections and working conditions, social equality and inclusion, and environmental protection.”

“With divided politics and the hard work underway to create a new constitution, Boric will need all the skills he has already demonstrated: listening and communicating, empathy, and a deep understanding of Chilean history and culture. He is once again making Chile the world’s social, economic and political laboratory.”

