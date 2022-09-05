Boric is committed to promoting a new constitutional process in Chile

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, promised this Sunday to quickly promote a new constituent process after the overwhelming victory of the “Rejection” of the new Constitution project backed by the left-wing president.

“I promise to do everything on my part to build a new constituent itinerary,” Boric said in a message to the nation after the vote count, which with 99.4% of the tables counted, yielded a victory with 61.88%. of “Rejection”, compared to 38.1% of “I Approve”.

In a serene tone, Boric, 36, called on the political forces to immediately put “Chile ahead” and asked that the deep discrepancies exposed by the process be respected. But he invited citizens to overcome them and, “now yes, come to an agreement”

The Chilean people showed “that they love and value their democracy, that they trust it to overcome our differences and move forward, and this is confirmed by this electoral process that has had the largest number of citizens at the polls in our entire history,” the president maintained.

“I therefore make an honest call to all political forces to put Chile ahead of any legitimate difference, and agree as soon as possible on the deadlines and borders (ndlr: limits) of a new constitutional process.”

The Congress, “great protagonist”

“They will count on me fully for the task of facilitating this understanding in which, by the way, the National Congress must be the main protagonist,” he told a parliament that is made up of 50% right-wing politicians and the rest is divided between independents, socialists and Christian Democrats, who were also divided in this constituent process.

A resounding majority in Chile on Sunday rejected the Constitution proposal that sought to change the one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1989) for another with more social rights, in a result that exceeded the most optimistic expectations of the conservative opposition.

More than 15 million voters were summoned to the polls on a day with a high turnout due to compulsory voting. In a large part of the country, the option against the new Magna Carta was imposed.

This Sunday’s decision “demands that we work harder, with more respect and affection, to arrive at a proposal that unites us as a country,” Boric said. The president emphasized that “maximalism, violence and intolerance must be left aside.”