That happened in an act for the anniversary of the Luis Calvo Mackenna Hospital, while the aforementioned chapter deals with Ross and his trips to the pediatrician.

A quite particular moment lived the president Gabriel Boric in the middle of an official act, specifically the 80th anniversary of the Hospital Luis Calvo Mackenna, when comparing his story with an episode of the American series friends.

In the speech, the president said: “A name that I heard in my childhood begins to reverberate in me, and I remembered when I was a child and, well I went to the pediatrician until I was very old, because I liked it a lot (laughs). Well, I don’t know if you’ve seen the episode of friendsfrom Ross, something like that”.

The above was a kind of tribute to the pediatrician Julius Montt, who had been her pediatrician years ago in the city of Punta Arenas.

The chapter in question is The one with the pediatrician, where Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), must find a new pediatrician for their daughter Emma.

The situation turns funny after Rachel asked her partner if it was possible to contact the person who had been her childhood doctor, however, Ross assured her that the professional was dead.

However, after talking with Monica (Ross’s sister), the protagonist discovers that the pediatrician was actually alive, so she asks for an appointment with him.

And it is precisely at that moment that the character discovers the lie, specifically when seeing the man leave the doctor’s office and ask for a sweet. In summary, I had seen him for more than 30 years.

It should be noted that the first time Boric alluded to friends in public it was in an interview with José Antonio Neme in Mucho Gusto.