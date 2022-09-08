Boric shifts to center-left after Constitution failure

Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday made a change to the political heart of his government, appointing centre-left figures to key ministries such as the Interior, two days after the overwhelming rejection of a new Constitution which meant a hard blow for the ruling party.

“Chilean men and women, I want you to know what I do this cabinet change with our country in mind. It had to hurt and it hurts because it is necessary,” said Boric, after swearing in the new ministers who enter his government and dismissing the outgoing ones.

Police sirens and the smell of tear gas preceded the ceremony that took place in the government palace, in the center of Santiago, in whose surroundings hundreds of high school students demanded more resources in educationalthough the chants with rage pointed to the result of the rejection of the new Magna Carta that had drawn up a Constitutional Convention.

On Sunday, more than 61% chose to reject that text that was born after the violent social revolt of October 2019, in the election with the highest voter participation (85.8%) in the history of Chile.

Boric replaced his chief of staff, Izkia Siches, and changed ministry to Giorgio Jackson, one of his closest collaborators, who was in charge of relations with Congress.

I accompanied the President @gabrielboric in the meeting with the political parties to lay the foundations for a new constituent process.

We appreciate everyone’s willingness, with this joint work we will move towards a new Magna Carta that represents the entire country. pic.twitter.com/zWVwuWIpgN – Camila Vallejo Dowling (@camila_vallejo) September 7, 2022

Instead of Siches –who said goodbye visibly moved– Boric entrusted the portfolio of the Interior and chief of staff to the political scientist Carolina Tohá, a figure in the center-left governments that took office after the end of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Tohá was a spokeswoman for the government of the socialist Michelle Bachelet (2000-2006; 2010-2016) and former mayor of Santiago. Her father, José Tohá, former Minister of the Interior of the ousted socialist president Salvador Allende, died as a result of torture in 1974.

Jackson was appointed to head the Ministry of Social Development, which was vacant.

And it will fall…

The announcement was made while protesters clashed with the police outside the government palace. “And it’s going to fall… and it’s going to fall, the Pinochet Constitution”, shouted the secondary, dissatisfied with the result of the plebiscite.