Boricua Carlos Correa signs for Minnesota Twins for 3 years and $105.3 million with opt-out options

Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million contract that includes opt-out options after the first two seasons, sources confirm to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Correa’s deal will pay him $35.1 million in each of the three years.

Correa, 27, is coming off perhaps his best season, posting a career-best 7.2 WAR, according to baseball-reference.com, which ranked third in the American League. He hit .279 with 26 home runs, 92 RBI and 104 runs scored. Correa, who is frequently injured, played in 148 games, his most since the 2016 season.

It was also Correa’s most decorated season. He appeared in the All-Star Game, finished fifth in AL MVP voting, won his first Gold Glove at shortstop and was awarded a Silver Glove by Rawlings as the AL’s best overall defender. Since Correa joined the Houston Astros in 2015, he ranks sixth among all position players in WAR (34.1).

For all his regular season exploits, Correa has been even more successful during the postseason. Since his first appearance with Houston 2015, Correa ranks third among all players in postseason home runs (18). His 59 RBIs at the time of the playoffs are 10 more than any other player during that span.

Still, Correa remains a controversial figure due to his association with the sign-stealing scandal that tainted the Astros’ 2017 World Series title, and his staunch defense of the championship’s legitimacy. Before the 2020 season, he told reporters, “When you look at the games, we won fair and square. We won that championship.”

Despite the controversies, Correa is respected in the game as the leader of the clubhouse. Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Correa during the 2021 playoffs: “If your best player isn’t a good leader, they can lead you down the wrong path. Carlos is in the big league.”

Correa became a free agent after rejecting the Astros’ qualifying offer, worth $18.4 million. As a result of his departure, Houston will get back a compensatory draft pick.

Correa was the first overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft after being selected by Houston from the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy. He then went on to earn American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2015.

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle contributed to this report.