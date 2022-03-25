Boricua in Philadelphia dies in a spectacular accident caused by a driver in an apparent state of intoxication

A 28-year-old Puerto Rican died Monday along with two Puerto Rican State Police officers. Pennsylvania in a traffic accident charged to a 21-year-old girl who was allegedly driving while intoxicated on the I-95 freeway in South Philadelphia.

The Puerto Rican deceased in the accident was identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, a resident of the city of Allentown.

A woman identified as Aida Sierrawho reported being the sister of the deceased, indicated in an interview with Telemundo 62 that Rivera Oliveras was scheduled to board a flight to Puerto Rico at the Philadelphia International Airport.

According to Sierra’s account to the channel based in that city, the family does not know why Rivera Oliveras did not take the flight to the island and what he was doing on foot on the interstate highway when the tragic accident occurred.

In the accident, which occurred after midnight last Monday, two patrolmen identified as Martin F. Mack III and Branden T Sisca.

Patrolmen Martin F. Mack III (left) and Branden T. Sisca. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP))

Captain James Kemm He detailed that both officers were dispatched to I-95 after a man was reported walking in the southbound lanes of the freeway near sports arenas south of Philadelphia.

Officers arrived around 12:45 am Monday and were trying to assist Rivera Oliveras when another vehicle “traveling at high speed” struck the three, Kemm said.

“The impact was so great that it threw officers into the northbound lanes of Interstate 95,” Kemm added. The vehicle ended up on the shoulder of the right side of the road and the driver remained at the scene.

Other police officers who arrived found witnesses trying to revive the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, the captain said.

Mack, 33, enlisted in November 2014 and had been assigned to the Philadelphia barracks since 2015. Sisca, 29, enlisted in February of last year and graduated in August.

The colonel Robert Evanchickstate police commissioner, said officers “made the ultimate sacrifice,” braving the dangers of nighttime traffic on the busy highway to help someone whose life was in danger.

“These soldiers embodied our department’s core values ​​of honor, service, integrity, respect, trust, courage and duty,” he said. “Both had brilliant careers ahead of them and it saddens me to learn how their lives were senselessly cut short.”

The governor Tom Wolf ordered state flags to fly at half-staff through Friday in his honor, calling it “a very sad day for Pennsylvania.”

Against the driver responsible for the accident, identified as Jayana Tanae Webb21, was charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence of alcohol, among other charges.

With information from Telemundo 62 and The Associated Press.