Boris Becker: the former German tennis player enters prison after being sentenced to two and a half years in prison in the United Kingdom

Boris Becker arriving at court on 29 April

Boris Becker arrived at court with his partner, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

Tennis player Boris Becker, a three-time Wimbledon champion, was sentenced to two and a half years in jail on Friday by a British court for hiding assets and loans worth more than $3 million to avoid paying his debts.

Becker, 54, was found guilty on four counts under the British Insolvency Act.

The case centered on Becker’s bankruptcy filing in June 2017 as a result of a failed loan of more than $3.7 million for his luxury residence on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Judge Deborah Taylor said the former German tennis player and former world number one had shown no remorse or acceptance of blame.

