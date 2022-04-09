Boris Becker was found guilty of evasion in London and may end up in jail

Boris Becker leaves Southwark Crown Court, south London, after being found guilty on four charges related to tax evasion.

Former tennis number one and winner of six Grand Slam tournaments Boris Becker It was declared guilty of four counts under the Insolvency Law: extraction of assets, concealment of debts and non-disclosure of assets (two). the german now await the sentencewhich will be released on April 29, which can sentence you to several years in prison.

The 54-year-old German was tried by a jury at Southwark Crown Court, south London, for facts relating to his bankruptcylinked to a loan of 3.5 million pounds sterling, equivalent to about $4.5 million, granted by private bank Arbuthnot Latham to finance a property in Mallorca, and another of 1.2 million pounds, which would be $1.5 millionwith an interest rate of 25%, lent by the British businessman John Caudwell the next year. He was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and concealing a €825,000 bank loan and shares in a technology company.

On the other hand, he was acquitted of acquitted of another 20 charges, including not having delivered to his creditors nine trophies and medals from his illustrious track record on the professional circuit, including, three Wimbledon cups, two Australian Open trophies and his gold medal obtained at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games in doubleswith his compatriot Michael Stich.

Becker attributed part of his financial problems to an “expensive divorce”, despite the fact that he earned some 50,000,000 dollars as a tennis player. (BEN STANSALL/)

The former athlete categorically denied the accusations, alleging that he had not had time to do so or knowledge about his assets and that he had always left financial matters in the hands of his advisers. His attorney, Jonathan Laidlaw, described him as naive and lazy. and maintained that he had not been informed in time of his obligations after the declaration of insolvency. However, the Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley did not believe the former tennis player’s allegations and said that Becker had deliberately transferred money to other accounts to prevent the access of its administrators to the funds. Furthermore, he stated that the defendant knew that he was registered as the owner of several properties.

The six-time Grand Slam champion had denied all charges and said that had cooperated with the trustees charged with insuring her assets, even offering her wedding ring, and that she had taken expert advice.

During the trial, Becker argued that the about 50 million dollars he earned throughout his career ran out of payments an “expensive divorce” and debts from when he lost much of his income after retiring.

The 54-year-old German won six Grand Slam championships and was an Olympic champion in doubles; he did not give trophies that he was supposed to give to his creditors. (Alastair Grant/)

In addition, he stated that he hadcommitments of an expensive lifestyle”, including a house in Wimbledon that he rented for 22,000 pounds ($28,800) a month. The German pointed out that the Bad publicity he had damaged the “Becker brand,” making it difficult for him to earn enough to pay off his debts. “It’s very hard to be broke and in the headlines every week because of it. It is very difficult to make a lot of money with my name”, he stated before the jury.

Alex Jay, Head of Insolvency and Asset Recovery at litigation firm Stewarts, said: “Make no mistake: Being found guilty in criminal court for bankruptcy offenses is pretty rare. Most people, when in bankruptcy, cooperate with the court process. Therefore, the level of Mr. Becker’s attempts to thwart the process and avoid paying his creditors It must have been quite exceptional.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Becker was awarded the bail until the sentencing hearing, scheduled for the aforementioned April 29.

