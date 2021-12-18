Boris, historic defeat: Tory stronghold lost “The responsibility is mine”

London. “It is clear that the result in North Shropshire is extremely disappointing.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can only say this after the shocking victory of the Liberal Democrats in the by-election in a conservative-majority college for two hundred years. Six thousand votes of difference between the winner Helen Morgan and the candidate of the Tories mark the striking figure of a defeat that weighs above all on the shoulders of the Prime Minister. “I totally understand the frustration of the people, I understand the message and in all humility I have to accept the verdict. The responsibility for the defeat is mine ».

In shirt sleeves, his blond hair disheveled as usual, the surgical mask covering his face, BoJo releases his statements to the press from one of the many vaccination centers that work continuously in the country to try to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. . Yesterday the cases reached 93 thousand with 111 new deaths related to Covid, a negative record that is repeated for the third consecutive day. The situation seems to have really gotten out of hand to the government, for the umpteenth time on the health front, however the Premier has not given up on placing part of the blame for the latest electoral defeat on the national media. “I understand that what our voters want from our government is that we focus completely on their needs and priorities – he commented, adding that the biggest problem of recent weeks has been – the litany of stories about politics and politicians who people have been forced to feel instead of the things that directly concern them and what the government can do to make their lives better. ” “The issues people want to focus on are the health service and measures to combat the pandemic. This is our priority ».

Going over the statements of Johnson and his ministers in open contrast to the recommendations of the scientific committee, if the government did everything to curb the virus, let’s say that the strategy turned out to be at least confusing and reckless and the people did it. understood. The press charges are also simplistic. While the tabloids wallowed in the scandals of last year’s illegal Christmas parties, the corruption stories large and small of various party members and Johnson himself, they are still objective facts. As is a fact, the internal division that forced Johnson to have to rely on the support of Labor to pass the new anti Covid restrictions. “One more shot like this and he is out – the Conservative MP Sir Roger Galeper told the BBC to make it clear that if in the immediate future the Premier fails to regain control of the situation, his stay in Downing Street has days counted – I believe that this defeat should be seen as a referendum on his personal performance and I believe that his mandate is now running out ”. For the Liberal Democrats, who yesterday euphorically celebrated a victory that no one, not even the most experienced analysts, could foresee so overwhelming, for Boris “the party is over now.” Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee of the conservative party has already agreed to receive letters of no confidence to the Premier by email even during Parliament’s Christmas holidays.