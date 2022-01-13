Boris Johnson admits party blame and apologizes – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, JAN 12 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized in Parliament for the so-called ‘party gate’ linked to a meeting organized in Downing Street garden in May 2020 when the United Kingdom was still in lockdown.



He insisted that the rules would not be “technically violated”, but he acknowledged the country’s anger.



But the opposition is not enough: Labor leader Keir Starmer has challenged the Conservative Prime Minister in Parliament to resign after admitting responsibility. Starmer called Johnson’s apology “worthless”, accusing him of lying to the House and the British people, unleashing their fury. Johnson – clearly in trouble – replied by saying he was taking responsibility, but denied that the event was a party and hid behind the results of an internal investigation.



In particular, the latest revelations about one of the meetings organized in the garden of his official residence in 2020, in violation of the restrictions of the anti Covid lockdown in force at the time, organized on May 20 by the head of his secretariat, Martin Reynolds, caused a sensation: with a hundreds of invitations and in which the British Conservative Prime Minister appears to have participated in person alongside about forty officials who actually attended and First Lady Carrie.



The e-mails of Reynolds’ circular invitation, leaked in the media this week with the indication to the guests to bring drinks, and the testimonies of BoJo’s personal presence have raised the uproar.



According to the Telegraph, a friendly newspaper, Johnson is currently “losing consensus” in the Tory household, as well as among the electorate (polls in hand), and beyond the outrage of the opposition and family organizations of victims of the pandemic. (HANDLE).

