Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, dressed up and in an uproar as they canceled their wedding party?

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie no longer intend to throw a big wedding party at the end of the month at the country residence of British prime ministers, Downing Street sources said on Friday.

Johnson’s announcement that he had planned to hold a party at Checkers, a handsome 16th-century mansion with an indoor pool in north-west London, had been the subject of much criticism after the president announced his departure from power on Thursday, after that some 60 members of his government withdrew their support and resigned.

However, Johnson said he will stay at Downing Street until his successor arrives, a process that would take several weeks.

Some accused him of wanting to do this solely to save his wedding party, whose invitations had already been sent out.

“Holds on to one last party,” the left-wing tabloid Daily Mirror headlined on Friday, alongside a photo of the couple during their wedding in May 2021.

According to the aforementioned Downing Street sources, the Johnsons would be looking for a new place.

Boris Johnson, 58, and Carrie Johnson, 34, were married last year at Westminster Catholic Cathedral with very few guests. At the time, anticovid restrictions limited gatherings to 30 people.

“We would all like to have a great marriage at the taxpayer’s expense at Checkers, but he won’t be able to because the Brits will find it hateful,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan (Labour) told LBC radio on Thursday.

The couple have two children, Wilfred, 2 years old, and Romy, 7 months old.

Boris Johnson, for whom this was his third marriage, has at least five other children.

