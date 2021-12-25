Boris Johnson and the boomerang of bad example

These Christmas holidays, there will be little of the usual holiday spirit in Boris Johnson’s home. The main reason is because last year, when anti-Covid rules separated families and prevented people from attending the funeral of loved ones, there were parties right at 10 Downing Street, and at the headquarters of the Conservative party. And it doesn’t stop there. In May 2020, photos taken in Number10’s garden reveal Johnson himself and his wife Carrie, drinking wine and enjoying cheese with nineteen colleagues, when the rules at the time prevented more than two people from meeting outdoors without keeping their distance. Naively, Johnson’s representatives justified it as a ‘work’ activity.

Since the Daily Mirror unveiled the story of the Downing Street Christmas party in December 2020, Boris Johnson’s popularity has dropped to an all-time low. In polls, the Labor Party, which has so far failed to overtake the Conservatives despite all the mistakes Johnson’s government made during the pandemic, leads with six points. The biggest blow was the Liberal Democrats’ unexpected victory in the North Shropshire election – a seat not won by any party other than the Conservatives since its creation. Unfortunately for the libdems, the Conservatives have not lost North Shropshire to a new passion for their party. Those who spoke to the voters in that polling station repeat that people cited the same reasons for not voting for the Conservatives: Johnson is not, for them, a serious leader.

During his tenure Johnson has enjoyed a lot of popularity – and it cannot be forgotten that he rules with a majority of eighty deputies. Conservatives have chosen Johnson as their leader because he is very good at winning the election. He won the election for the mayor of London, a city that tends to support the left, twice. He presents himself with an optimistic spirit, is exuberant, warm, and always disheveled. In 2019, it strengthened support for the Conservative party in the formerly Labor polls that voted overwhelmingly for Brexit – seats where it was once said that voting for Thatcher’s party was like committing a sin. Every Wednesday, when he faces the Labor Party leader for the ‘Prime Ministers Questions’, he spits out populist ideas and promises with a listlessness as if he were in a pub instead of Parliament. In this way Johnson, and his determination to fight the defeatism that has always characterized Britain for him, has helped the Conservatives to tear off the label of the ‘Nasty Party’.

But under Johnson the conservative party evolved from the ‘Nasty Party’ to the ‘Naughty Party’. Scandals surround Boris Johnson like flies near rotten fruit. His private life has always been characterized by extra-marital affairs. Its ministers have been accused of corruption and lobbying where companies with connections to the Conservative party have won lucrative government-funded contracts. The Electoral Commission recently fined the Conservative Party £ 17,800 for failing to accurately report donations with which they refurbished Johnson’s 10 Downing Street apartment. Johnson appears to be ruling on a roller coaster.

With Johnson there was always the risk that his listlessness would result in a loss of public confidence. And in these circumstances it is very difficult for a government in a pandemic to impose rules to limit the high number of infections due to the Omicron variant.

Naturally fearful of the opposition in his own party, Johnson has decided to wait before reacting to the crisis in hospitals we are seeing in London. He does not risk provoking his party’s right-wing deputies, who have already rebelled against the government over the recent vote to launch the ‘Covid pass’ and re-introduce the obligation to wear a mask in public spaces. But the other reason to wait is because the British people got tired of obeying the Johnson Government rules as the Johnson Government did not respect the rules during the first year of the pandemic, when there were no vaccines and the death rate was much higher.

A YouGov survey found that one in ten Brits would ignore a rule restricting family contact due to the news of Downing Street parties. Half of the respondents said that they follow the reports on these holidays very carefully.

For now, it appears that Omicron results in fewer hospitalizations than the Delta variant, among those who are vaccinated. But the fact that the variant is transmitted much faster than previous variants remains a concern for the medical sector in England. In London, there are already many absences between doctors and nurses in hospitals due to the high number of infections. Scientists would like the government to take action to avoid another winter of severe pressure on hospitals, another winter, for example, in which surgery for cancer patients must be postponed.

One of Johnson’s most notable lies dates back to his election campaign to leave the EU in 2016, when he said the UK was transferring £ 350m a week to the EU, £ 350m that he wanted to spend on NHS funding. . The bad irony is now that Johnson is prime minister, his lies keep him from moving to help the NHS at a time when he needs his help so badly.