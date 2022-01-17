Boris Johnson and the parties, who is Sue Gray, the official on whom the resignation of the premier depends – Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito

Will Johnson be forced to resign? It all depends on the result of the investigation conducted by an incorruptible official, dubbed by the British media the most powerful woman you have never heard of.

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT



LONDON – They call her the most powerful woman you’ve never heard of, but also the one who really rules the country: or, more simply, God’s deputy. Sue Gray the incorruptible British official over 60 leading the investigation into Partygate

, that is the scandal of the parties in Downing Street in full lockdown: in other words, the person who holds the fate of Boris Johnson in his hands.

Sue Gray, according to the Daily Telegraph, has already had the opportunity to question the prime minister and its final report could be published later this week. Then we will know what to do with Boris: whether he will be accompanied to the door by the elders of the Conservative party or whether he will be able to get away with it for the umpteenth time. It took me two years – a minister said some time ago – to understand who governs Great Britain. Our great UK is actually run entirely by a woman named Sue Gray: unless she agrees, things just don’t happen.

Well-deserved fame: After a long career in public administration that began immediately after school, Gray led the Commission for Fairness and Ethics which provided the guidelines to the government. And in that capacity he ended the careers of several ministers. Its most illustrious “victim” was Damian Green, Theresa May’s deputy prime minister, who was forced to resign in 2017 after pornographic images were found on his work computer. But even a conservative parliamentary leader had his career cut short by Gray after he called a policeman mob.

On the other hand, Gray has never looked anyone in the face. A bizarre detail in her biography is the “break” she took in the late 1980s to run a pub in Northern Ireland with her husband, who is a country-western singer from Ulster. The pub was a few miles from the Inter-Irish border, an area so violent that it was called Bandit Country, the land of bandits: and indeed once an armed IRA patrol stopped Gray with the intention of seizing her car. But she sent them to that country: the terrorists, terrified, let her pass. Imagine if Gray is now intimidated by the fact that he has to investigate the prime minister, on whom he formally depends as a civil servant.

Although in reality his report will probably not be a definitive judgment: it will be one factual reconstruction of what happened in Downing Street, but the political conclusions will have to draw others. However, the language Gray uses will be decisive: if you conclude that the government parties were a blatant violation of anti-Covid regulations, then Conservative MPs will likely find the guts to dishearten Boris Johnson. And the “vice of God” will add another scalp to his belt.