Boris Johnson apologized for the party during the first lockdown of 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized on Wednesday for the party held in the garden of his Downing Street residence in London on the evening of May 20, 2020, when England’s first lockdown was in place to limit the spread of infections. from coronavirus.

Johnson said he briefly attended the event, believing it was a time of work, and understood that many people may feel anger at the government because of that party.

Johnson apologized during a hearing before British MPs, but also invited everyone to await the results of the ongoing investigation to ascertain the alleged violations of the restrictions. Addressing the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, said:

Mr. President, I want to apologize. I know that millions of people across the country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the past 18 months. I understand the anguish they felt – not being able to mourn for their dead, not being able to live their lives the way they wanted or do the things they loved. And I understand the anger they have at me and at the government I lead, if they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not followed with respect by the same people who make them. And even if I can’t predict the results of the ongoing investigation, I can say I know there are things we didn’t do well, and I have to take responsibility for them. The 10 [di Downing Street, ndr] it is a very large venue with a garden which is an extension of the office and has been used constantly because being outdoors was to stop the virus. When I went out to the garden just after 6pm on May 20, 2020 to thank the staff, and then return to the office to continue working 25 minutes later, I implicitly believed it was a business event.

The party had been talked about in recent days because of an internal email published by the British TV channel ITV it was revealed that more than 100 people had been invited, allegedly in violation of the restrictions for the pandemic.

In May 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, the rules introduced in England provided that people could leave the house only for valid reasons; in particular, the rules forbade meeting more than two people in public places, with the exception of members of the same family or of “essential business” meetings (one of the points that the investigation will have to clarify is whether Downing Street can be considered a public place). In any case, Johnson and his staff had been accused of having violated the restrictions in place to contain the spread of the infections on other occasions as well.

As has been happening for weeks now, the Labor party has again explicitly asked for the resignation of the prime minister, who is going through a very complicated period between internal scandals within the government and the Conservative Party, and a sharp decline in support. Labor leader Keir Starmer called his apology “useless”, accused him of “months of deceit and deception” and urged him to “do the most dignified thing and resign.” Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said his “attempt to apologize” was shameful, while Labor MP Karl Turner said he did not apologize “for breaking the rules and breaking the law, but for getting caught.”

Dominic Cummings, a former collaborator and influential adviser to Johnson, who in turn had been accused of violating the rules against the coronavirus and who has long been in conflict with the prime minister, also spoke on the case. Cummings he wrote on Twitter that the email invitation to the event “was clearly for a party, not for work” and that “there is no way” that the event could fall under the rules.

