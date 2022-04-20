Boris Johnson apologizes ‘wholeheartedly’ for ‘partygate’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a “wholehearted” apology on Tuesday for attending a birthday party at his office that breached coronavirus lockdown rules, but insisted he did not knowingly break the rules or he misled Parliament, and refused calls for his resignation.

“It didn’t occur to me” that the gathering — complete with cake — would be a party, Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

It was Johnson’s first parliamentary appearance since he was fined by police following the scandal, known as “partygate.”

Opposition politicians — and some of the government’s Conservatives — have called with mounting frustration for Johnson to step down since allegations surfaced last year that he and his team had held office parties in 2020 and 2021, when millions of people in The country was banned from gathering with friends and family or even attending the funerals of loved ones, all as part of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Last week, the prime minister paid a £50 ($66) fine for attending his own surprise birthday party at the official Downing Street residence in June 2020. The fine made Johnson Britain’s first prime minister. convicted of breaking the law during his tenure.

Speaking as the House of Commons returned from an 11-day Easter recess, Johnson acknowledged people’s “pain and anger” but added: “It did not occur to me then or later that a meeting in the Cabinet Room , just before a vital COVID strategy meeting, could amount to a rule violation.”

Opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer called the apology “a joke” and challenged the Conservatives to get rid of Johnson.

“He knows he is dishonest and unable to change,” Starmer added. “So he drags everyone else down with him.”

Starmer was reprimanded by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle for accusing another member of lying, a breach of parliamentary rules. Minutes later, Labor MP Karl Turner also called Johnson a liar.

“I take back the word ‘liar,’ Madam President,” Turner added. “But the electorate will have already decided.”

Labor is trying to get Johnson to be censured by lawmakers over the partygate scandal. Speaker Hoyle said she would allow Labor to hold a debate in the House of Commons and vote on whether Johnson should be investigated for allegedly misleading Parliament. Ministers who have intentionally lied are generally expected to resign.

The vote is scheduled for Thursday. With the Conservatives holding a large majority in Parliament, the measure is unlikely to pass, but it will force those Conservative lawmakers uncomfortable with the prime minister to publicly endorse or criticize him.