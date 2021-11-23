Boris Johnson, because the crazy speech to the industrialists is the emblem of the chaos that reigns in Downing Street- Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito, correspondent from London

The premier cites Peppa Pig, Lenin Mos. The BBC reporter: Are you feeling well? Johnson is now going from one stumbling block to another and many in the same Conservative party are beginning to doubt his abilities

LONDON

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT – Prime Minister, but is she okay?. The BBC reporter couldn’t help but ask him the question, after Boris Johnson had just finished the most absurd speech of his career: in which he praised Peppa Pig, compared himself to Mos, he quoted Lenin and it made the sound of a car. All in front of the stunned leaders of the British Confindustria. It was to be a prayer dedicated to the opportunities of the next industrial revolution thanks to renewable energies and the moral mission of rectifying economic and social imbalancesthe. But soon Boris lost the thread: he began to turn the sheets in his hands, he mumbled for about twenty seconds, continuing to repeat forgive me, forgive me, and then start again with… Peppa Pig.

Yesterday I went – he said – as we all have to do, to Peppa Pig’s World, that an amusement park dedicated to the famous pig cartoon characters. I was a bit confused as to what I would find – he continued -. But I absolutely loved it and Peppa Pig’s World absolutely my kind of place. It has safe roads, discipline in schools, strong emphasis on new transportation systems. Even if they fall a bit into stereotypes with Pap Pig. But now at least we know what Boris intends to shape his Britain on. And it wasn’t over there.

Johnson then warmly recalled the days he was doing engines for GQ magazine and got busy vroom vroom to imitate a racing car. After that he went on to quote Lenin: He once said that the communist revolution was the power of the Soviets plus the electrification of the country: the next industrial revolution green energy plus the electrification of the country, alluding to his plan to switch to electric cars. But the comparison with the father of the USSR is no small feat for a standard bearer of liberal conservatism.

Boris therefore concluded with an act of modesty, if it can be defined as such, comparing himself also to Mos



: his ten-point plan for ecological transition a new Decalogue that I produced when I came down from Mount Sinai. And there’s almost enough here to call a neurologist.

But it is not just a matter of mental confusion: because the incredible source show to the audience of Confindustria emblematic of the political confusion that reigns in Downing Street (that Court of Chaos put on the cover last week by Spectator, which is also a weekly “friend”). Boris is now going from one stumbling block to another and many in the same conservative party are beginning to doubt his abilities. In recent weeks the government has been run over by a scandal of lobbying and lobbying that the premier handled very badly (I crashed the car into the ditch, he admitted himself): a story that was perceived in a particularly negative way by the public and which resulted in overtaking in the polls by Labor. But a whole series of twists and turns that communicates a feeling of incompetence and amateurism.

The problem for Boris is that the conservatives have chosen him as their leader because he is a winning horse, not because they particularly love him: but if the horse no longer wins, then they are ready to scrape him away in no time. true, Johnson has shown several times that he defies the laws of gravity of politics and that he is a cat with seven lives: but as a commentator wrote a few days ago on Times, we all notice when an airplane begins its descent, with the noise of the engines changing and the fuselage tilting downwards; and even with Boris, the trajectory that leads him towards the ground seems to have begun.