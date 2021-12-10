Boris Johnson dad for the seventh time, but the gaffes on Covid risk drowning him – Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito

The wife of the British Prime Minister, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to their baby girl: Johnson’s seventh child. The investigation into the parties of his staff in full lockdown continues: the conservatives are in revolt and could vote no confidence in him

[an error occurred while processing this directive]

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

LONDON – After days of passion, good news for Boris Johnson: a baby girl was born, born yesterday morning by his wife Carrie Symonds in a London hospital. Thus little Wilfred, born a year ago when Boris was already prime minister, will have a little sister: but perhaps someone will accuse the premier of having orchestrated the birth to hide the scandals that are overwhelming him. Because the anti-Covid measures hastily introduced on Wednesday have already been read by many as a clumsy attempt to distract public opinion from the misdeeds of Downing Street.

Which, apparently, are not limited to the now infamous Christmas party held on December 18, 2020, in flagrant violation of the lockdown then in effect: there would be at least seven parties organized by government members and staff during last year’s period of restrictions and an official investigation has already been launched on three of these, which could lead to Scotland Yard. And illegal convivial meetings would be held in the same apartment as Boris and Carrie: speaking of which, another tile arrived yesterday on the head of the head of the government. The Electoral Commission has indeed imposed a fine of about 20 thousand euros to the conservative party due to the covert funding given to the Johnsons to redecorate their Downing Street residence (an expensive restyling that they couldn’t afford out of their own pocket). A matter about which Johnson is now accused of lying to Parliament.

In short, a hail of scandals is falling on Boris’s head: and many are beginning to doubt his political survival. A poll released yesterday morning indicated that the 63 per cent of Britons think the prime minister should step down: while Labor is now given a 4-point advantage over the Conservatives.

Johnson has more lives than a cat, you know: but even the friendly newspapers write that he may have consumed them all. There is an end-of-regime stench emanating from Downing Street, cautioned the Daily Telegraph, which also Boris’s newspaper. Why it is the conservatives themselves who are in revolt: the party feels abandoned by a leader who reigns in total chaos e many deputies oppose anti-Covid restrictions announced yesterday, in particular to the idea of ​​the green pass, which if it were extended would collide with stiff opposition. To understand how the prime minister’s authority is collapsing, yesterday Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, flatly denied him on the hypothesis of introducing a vaccination obligation.

Yesterday morning ConservativeHome, the website of the party that gives voice to the moods of the grassroots, raised the prospect of a vote of no confidence in Johnson: and among the deputies there is now openly discussing a challenge to his leadership. To run for cover, Boris would be considering sending Parliament on vacation a few days early, to neutralize conspiracies. He had been crowned leader for his ability to seduce the public and win elections, not because he was particularly loved: but if his credibility is shattered, Boris turns from ace in the hole to a burden. It might be wise to get rid of it as soon as possible.