Boris Johnson father for the seventh time, second daughter to his wife

The couple was spotted arriving at the hospital at dawn and only two hours after the announcement of the happy event. Boris and Carrie, 24 years younger, already have a son, Wilfred, aged one and a half. Johnson is also the father of four other boys with his second wife Marina Wheeler, Lara Lettice, 26, Milo Arthur, 24, Cassia Peaches, 22, and Theodore Apollo, 20, and a daughter who is the result of a relationship with the journalist and critic. of art Helen Macintyre, born in 2009. Boris Johnson normally reluctant to talk about his private life, last summer had confided that he was doing well even changing diapers.

