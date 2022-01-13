Boris Johnson is risking his job

The controversy over the parties held in his residence during the first months of the lockdown is putting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in great difficulty. After yet another news of a party held in the Downing Street garden on May 20 – news that came out in recent days – Johnson apologized with a short speech in parliament, essentially claiming to have acted in good faith.

His apologies, however, did not convince a part of his own party, which officially asked for his resignation. “It’s over,” he laconically told BBC News a minister of his government, preferring to remain anonymous. The impression from several British commentators is that Johnson’s consensus within the Conservative party and the electorate is so low that he may soon be forced to resign.

In his speech to parliament, Johnson admitted that he knew that “there are things we did not do well, and I have to take responsibility for them,” but added that “the garden is an extension of the office and has been used constantly. because being in the open air was used to stop the virus “, and that” technically “the approximately 40 people who attended the party on May 20 did not violate any rules.

Some Conservative MPs have criticized Johnson for not apologizing sufficiently. Others see his participation in the May 20 party as reason enough to ask for his resignation. “I said yesterday that if the prime minister had admitted to having attended the party he could not stay in his place: reluctantly, I must say that his position is no longer tenable,” said for example Douglas Ross, head of the Scottish section of the match.

Caroline Nokes, former immigration minister in Theresa May’s government, told ITV that Johnson “has become a burden, and the party must decide whether to send him home now or wait three years for the next election.”

Johnson has been experiencing the most complicated period of his tenure as prime minister for weeks.

In addition to a series of minor scandals, of which the party organization in his office is only the latest, several commentators believe that his government action has essentially wrapped up. “What makes his supporters desperate is that it is more of a stalemate than a crisis,” wrote the newspaper a few weeks ago.Economist: «On many fronts the revolution promised by Johnson in 2019 during the Brexit negotiations and in the electoral campaign has stalled. The idea that Johnsonism could be a new model of government, like Thatcherism and Blairism, now seems misplaced. “

Johnson had managed to establish himself as leader of the Conservatives and to win the 2019 elections by focusing on some strong points, including the idea of ​​making the United Kingdom a country increasingly projected outside Europe, capable of attracting the best companies and individual talents. from all over the world, and to trade with anyone; at the same time, greater attention was paid to the internal areas of the country, which had voted en masse to leave the European Union.

On these fronts, considered by commentators to be the pillars of “Johnsonism”, no significant progress has been made and it does not seem that there will be any soon. Even worse, the UK’s economic condition looks increasingly precarious, especially due to Brexit.

According to estimates by the Office of Budgetary Responsibility (OBR), an independent government agency, UK GDP contracted by 0.5 per cent in the first four months of 2021 due to confusion and reorganization due to the new commercial agreement between the United Kingdom and the countries of the European Union; and in the long run, Brexit will cost the UK economy around 4 per cent of GDP. The economy is essentially at a standstill, the inland areas still await the attention and investments announced by Johnson, and the public image of the prime minister now seems damaged by the unfulfilled promises and continuing scandals of his administration.

Its popularity rate is now at 23 percent, after having dropped by about twenty points compared to the summer: The Conversation points out that several British prime ministers were far more popular than he was at the time of their resignation.

Inside and outside the Conservative Party there is open talk about who could replace Johnson in the coming weeks or months. The two names circulating the most are those of Economy Minister Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, head of British Brexit negotiators.