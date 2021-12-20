World

Boris Johnson, new slip: photos with wine and staff during the lockdown

It is the second time that a party among the prime minister’s staff members has put Boris Johnson in trouble. The first time was the “Christmas party scandal”, with Johnson’s collaborators who, in full lockdown, found themselves as if nothing had happened. Now the Guardian publishes a shot in which you see the premier: the photo dates back to May 2020, when every meeting was done online. In the photo, however, Boris and his wife are seen in the garden of Downing Street, with several collaborators, no distancing and several bottles of wine. Once again, the Guardian seems to want to underline, the prime minister launches a rule, establishing how to behave to stem the infections, and then behaves in a diametrically opposite way.

The government, to be sure, had already explained that it was just a business meeting, but rumors of a party had been circulating anyway, despite the Downing Street denial. Now the photo comes out. It may be that it was work, but wine and cheeses are clearly visible in the foreground. Sure, it may have been an after-work snack, though doubts remain. That shot conveys a moment of relaxation, not work. Boris Johnson, denying the rumors that had been circulating for some time, had admitted that yes, perhaps a quarter of an hour of leisure and a drink with the staff had been there, but nothing more.

Angela Rayner, Labor number two, speaks of “a slap in the face of the British public”, accusing the prime minister of constantly showing “that he has no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us”.

To be honest, looking at the photo, it doesn’t seem like a party dedicated to indifference, without respecting the rules and common sense. It could have been just a little break, outdoors, with the people present absolutely not piled on top of each other.

