Boris Johnson says trans women shouldn’t compete in women’s sports

(CNN) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said transgender women should not compete in women’s sports. The statements he made despite saying that his comments could be seen as “controversial”.

“I don’t think biological men should compete in women’s sporting events. And maybe that’s somewhat controversial… but it makes sense to me,” Johnson said during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, on Wednesday, the newspaper reported. PA news agency.

Johnson made the comments while speaking on a number of issues, including the UK government’s controversial decision not to include transgender people in a ban on so-called conversion therapy.

“And I also think that women should have spaces, whether it’s in hospitals or jails or locker rooms or wherever, that are dedicated to women. So far my thoughts on this subject have come. If that puts me in conflict with some others, then we all have to work it out,” Johnson said, according to PA.

“That’s not to say that I don’t sympathize immensely with people who want to change their gender, transition. It’s vital that we give people as much love and support as possible in making those decisions.

“But these are complex issues and I don’t think they can be solved with a quick and easy law. It takes a lot of thinking to get this right,” he said.

Trans woman says she feels ‘harassed and demonized’

Johnson’s comments come just days after transgender athlete Emily Bridges said she had been “harassed and demonized” by the media after the UCI cycling world championships

Bridges, who was scheduled to compete against British Olympic stars such as Laura Kenny in the event, said she learned from British Cycling last week that the UCI had ruled she was ineligible. Bridges, 21, said in a statement that she has been in contact with British Cycling and the UCI for the last six months ahead of what was supposed to be her first race in a women’s championship.

“In that time, I have provided medical evidence to both British Cycling and the UCI that I meet the eligibility criteria for transgender cyclists, including that my testosterone limit has been well below the limit prescribed by regulation for the last 12 months. Bridges said in his statement, which was released by the LGBTQIA+ cycling group PRIDE OUT.

As of March 1, 2020, UCI regulations state that transgender women must reduce their testosterone levels below 5 nmol/L for at least 12 months in order to compete in women’s events.

The UCI did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. CNN has reached out to Bridges directly, but has yet to hear back.

However, The Guardian reported that the UCI prevented Bridges from competing because she said she was still registered as a male cyclist and therefore ineligible to compete as a female until her male UCI ID expired.

“I am an athlete and I just want to get back to competing again,” Bridges’ statement continued. “No one should have to choose between being who they are and participating in the sport they love.”

“It is not surprising that the British media attack anything that is not the norm and print whatever is most likely to result in the highest share of their articles and bring publicity.

“This is without concern for the welfare of marginalized individuals or groups, and others are left to pick up the pieces because of their actions.”

Bridges initially posted the statement on his Instagram account, but has since made the account private.