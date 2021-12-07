Boris Johnson still under accusation for last Christmas holidays while the country was in lockdown- Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito

The new scandal that undermines the increasingly fragile credibility of the British premier: while the British could not get together, his staff would have celebrated Christmas 2020

a week that Boris Johnson is trying – in vain – to shake off the latest scandal that undermines his credibility: but the controversy shows no sign of abating. The Daily Mirror revealed that two Christmas parties were held in Downing Street last December, around the time anti-Covid regulations banned it: the staff, wearing Christmas sweaters, had gathered to exchange gifts and toast in abundance, while the rest of the country was ordered to avoid celebrations. In conclusion, one rule for the Palace and another for the common people.

For days, ministers and spokespersons have been tangled in improbable justifications: they deny that it was a real party and insist that the rules have been respected. But the intervention of the Minister of Justice raised many doubts, Dominic Raab, who argued that twelve months old facts should not be investigated: the minister was contradicted by his own undersecretary, who recalled how it is a duty of the police dealing with past crimes and did not rule out an investigation, while reiterating that in his opinion there had been no violations of the provisions in force.

Johnson under pressure from many sides to open an investigation: and the representative of the Greens in the House of Lords wrote to the police supervisory body to denounce a “potential cover operation” by Scotland Yard, which would be responsible for the case.

It should be remembered that a woman in London came under investigation for having organized a party on the day of one of the “indicted” parties in Downing Street. From the prime minister’s office they pretend nothing has happened: and even announce that they will go ahead with the planned “festive events” in the upcoming Christmas period. But all the controversy a source of political embarrassment for the prime minister: because next week it could be called upon to announce new restrictions to deal with the spread of the Omicron variant. But how can Boris impose bans on the population when he was the first to violate them? In a country where respect for the rules, since the beginning of the pandemic, has always been entrusted to the spontaneous collaboration of citizens rather than to real controls, the risk that this time the public opinion will respond with a resounding parnacchio.