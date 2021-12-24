Boris Johnson, the appeal to the British: “Getting the vaccine is a gift for your families and for the country”

The UK is facing a record surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant. The Christmas speech The British Prime Minister urges the British to come forward for Covid booster vaccines in his Christmas Eve speech, while





“After two years of this pandemic, I can’t say we got out of it. How could I? When Omicron is on the rise, when we all know it, we must try together to stop the spread of this new variant. We need to challenge ourselves and pay particular attention when meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives. We know that things remain complicated and difficult. But, for millions of families up and down the country, I hope and believe that this Christmas is, and will be, significantly better than the last, in this vital respect: to be able to celebrate with those we love and raise their glasses for those who cannot. stay with us. And while the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing you can give to your families and the whole country. And this thing is to make this vaccine, be it your first or second dose, or the booster, so that next year’s celebrations are even better than this year’s. In the meantime, I thank you and I wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas ”. These are the words of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ahead of the holiday season, who urges the British to come forward for Covid booster vaccines in his Christmas Eve speech, as the UK faces a record surge in cases. driven by the Omicron variant.