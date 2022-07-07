Boris Johnson, the escapist who is now drowning in his own mud

London.- Charismatic and controversial, Boris Johnson stands out for his talent to escape crises, but increasingly handcuffed by the rebellion in his Conservative Party and his government, he is drowning in his own mud and now he must show if he has a trick left to save his political career.

Britain’s Conservative Party “won their biggest election victory in 40 years under my leadership and if they don’t think we can bounce back from our current position and win again, they haven’t taken a good look at my record,” he said during a vote in early June. confidence that emerged victorious but weakened.

However, a month later he has accumulated two other electoral setbacks and a new scandal, for appointing the Conservative Chris Pincher in an important parliamentary position “forgetting” the accusations against him of groping several men.

This increased the feeling that Johnson is hiding the truth, after having denied the “partygate” scandal a few months ago of the illegal parties held in Downing Street during the lockdowns, undermining the popularity that had raised him to power.

In 2019, thanks to his promise to carry out a Brexit that after years of blockade seemed impossible, this 58-year-old former journalist with a certain clown air achieved an overwhelming legislative majority against all odds.

The politician with the unruly blonde hair thus fulfilled his life’s dream, to be appointed Prime Minister, after wishing as a child to become “king of the world”, in the words of his sister Rachel.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born in 1964 in New York, into a family of politicians, journalists and media celebrities.

One of his great-grandfathers was Turkish and was a minister in the late Ottoman Empire. Something he always remembers when he is accused of Islamophobia, like when he compared burqa-clad women to mailboxes, statements that also earned him accusations of misogyny.

“The only thing Boris Johnson believes in is Boris Johnson,” former World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Pascal Lamy, who has known his family since Boris was a boy and studied at the School, told AFP. Council of Brussels, where his father was an MEP.

Something that according to some is demonstrated by the unusual exercise he carried out to decide his position on Brexit: a columnist for the conservative newspaper The Daily Telegraph, he prepared an article announcing that he supported remaining in the European Union and another affirming the opposite.

This fueled the impression that this great admirer of Winston Churchill — about whom he wrote a biography — based his decision on a political calculation.

Following the classic route of the British elites, he studied at the prestigious Eton and Oxford.

In 1987 he began a career as a journalist at The Times, which fired him a year later for fabricating statements. Between 1989 and 1994 he was a Telegraph correspondent in Brussels, where he wrote articles ridiculing European regulations.

“He didn’t invent the stories but he always fell into exaggeration,” recalls Christian Spillmann, an AFP journalist in Brussels at the time.

Elected deputy in 2001, he lost a position in the conservative leadership three years later for lying about an extramarital affair. One of the several personal scandals of a politician who does not want to say how many children he has… besides the recognized seven.

Twice divorced, he now lives in Downing Street with his third wife, Carrie, 34, and their two children, Wilfred, 2, and Romy, 6 months.

He gained star status after being elected mayor of London in 2008 and, although some disastrous projects are blamed on him, he ended up shining for the successful 2012 Olympics.

He was appointed foreign minister by Theresa May in July 2016 and is accused of making serious diplomatic mistakes.

Already as prime minister, he was lambasted for his erratic management of the pandemic, but he managed to make the criticisms be forgotten by relying on a successful vaccination campaign.

However, when accused of having allowed parties with excess alcohol among his collaborators during the confinements, he first denied it and then justified it by ensuring that they were “work events”, for which he was accused of lying.

His government lacks “integrity,” Health Minister Sajid Javid, one of two heavyweights who resigned along with a dozen other executives in disagreement with his behavior, said on Tuesday.

