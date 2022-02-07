Boris Johnson: the great equilibrist

It’s still there. To date, the Prime Minister of Her Majesty’s Government is the Honorable Boris Johnson, MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip and leader of the Conservative Party.

There is no need to explain why I am mentioning this to anyone who has not spent the last few weeks in the basement of a Trappist monastery with no cellphone signal. The man is under investigation by the police, lied to Parliament, humiliated the Queen, undermined his own COVID policy, slandered the opposition leader – and all of these are not just political and contestable allegations. This is what happened. And everyone knows it.

Yet he is still there. Day after day, each of which could be its last or even should be (but so far it hasn’t been), it stays in place. How does? What will his next move be? How can this be? One might speculate on this now, but more interesting to me than Boris Johnson’s character, motives and tactics is the question of the strategy behind it.

A columnist from the Daily Telegraph recently compared Johnson to Danny Ocean, the clever gangster from Ocean’s Eleven played by George Clooney: a criminal you sympathize with, who you root for in his criminal acts. “You want to see if he can get away with it. How did he do it ”- said the reporter of the Telegraph. “Part of me still thinks he could get away with it. He could score another great scam “.

With this clever idea, the reporter makes an interesting point – not so much about Johnson, but rather about himself and those like him.

There are still enough people out there, and perhaps more than ever, cheering for Johnson: not in spite of his crimes, but because of them. They see the government scandal in Westminster as a spectacle, a tightrope number in a circus tent, holding their breath to see if the man up there will finally break his neck doing his tricks or if he can make it all the way to the platform. whole – in which case, they will explode with enthusiasm to celebrate the tightrope walker as a hero and great character. In this case, the platform and the moment of excitement are the same: Boris just has to hang on to his rope long enough until the scandal starts to lose momentum. Then he made it one more time. Then he is a hero. A great man.

This circus approach is as apolitical as it is immoral, of course, but it might make the Tories’ surprising lack of determination to get rid of Johnson a little more plausible. Under the British constitution, the rope Johnson balances on is the support of a majority in the House of Commons. Any Tory who now dares to break the cover and contest this majority and bring Johnson down is, as it were, pulling the rope from under him. Some of the viewers below may not like it at all.

On a more abstract level, however, this circus approach is nothing but apolitical, and this makes all circus staged a strategy: it implies that being up there, winning, is what matters, and that being up there and winning is the best and real justification to go up there. Power is due to whoever has it; and he demonstrates and justifies himself by supporting himself.

This doesn’t just apply to Boris Johnson’s power. It applies to the power of men over women, of whites over blacks, of the rich over the poor, of “normal people” over “minorities”, of empires over colonies. In 2020, the old ideologies by which that power was formerly supposed to justify have largely lost their traction, even among those who profited from it.

This makes the situation shaky and dangerous for those who insist on keeping their place at the top anyway. So the most important thing is really this: stay up there. And whoever succeeds becomes his hero: the more he builds up to stay on top, the more he does not observe the rules and disdain the laws, the better – Donald Trump, Silvio Berlusconi, Boris Johnson.

For every extra day he manages to stay up there, the success of this strategy becomes more and more probable.