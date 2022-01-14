World

Boris Johnson, the premier’s staff threw a party the night before Prince Philip’s funeral

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read




The new scandal is told by the Telegraph, which cites direct testimonies of two celebrations organized while the country was in lockdown


The new scandal is told by the Telegraph, which cites new reports on the party-gate after the premier admitted to a meeting in Downing Street garden in May 2020 when the country was in lockdown.

According to the Telegraph, councilors and public officials they would gather after work on two occasions, on April 16 last year, to say goodbye to Slack and also to say goodbye to one of the prime minister’s personal photographers.

On both occasions there would be no lack of alcohol and witnesses would have told of people drinking and dancing late into the night. And of a staff member who would be sent to a nearby supermarket with a suitcase to be filled with bottles of wine. A witness reported seeing a staff member use and break the swing of Johnson’s son Wilfred in the garden.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“And you, baby”, what will you be called?

3 weeks ago

“Forced to vaccinate us to see the children again”

December 2, 2021

At least 59 people died as a result of a tanker explosion in Cap-Haitien, Haiti

December 15, 2021

Ukraine, the US in Moscow. “If you choose the clash, enormous consequences”

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button