Boris Johnson, the premier’s staff threw a party the night before Prince Philip’s funeral

The new scandal is told by the Telegraph, which cites new reports on the party-gate after the premier admitted to a meeting in Downing Street garden in May 2020 when the country was in lockdown.

According to the Telegraph, councilors and public officials they would gather after work on two occasions, on April 16 last year, to say goodbye to Slack and also to say goodbye to one of the prime minister’s personal photographers.

On both occasions there would be no lack of alcohol and witnesses would have told of people drinking and dancing late into the night. And of a staff member who would be sent to a nearby supermarket with a suitcase to be filled with bottles of wine. A witness reported seeing a staff member use and break the swing of Johnson’s son Wilfred in the garden.