Boris Johnson was against the removal of the Parthenon marbles

The Guardian found and published a private letter written by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2012, when he was Mayor of London, in which he said that the marbles of the Parthenon in Athens should never be taken away by the British.

This is an issue that I have thought deeply about for many years. It is obvious that in an ideal world the Parthenon marbles would never have been taken away from the Acropolis and it would now be possible to see them “in situ”.

In the letter Johnson added, however, that since the marbles have now been in the British Museum in London for more than 250 years, removing them and returning them to Athens would be a “serious and irremediable loss”. Johnson concluded the letter by saying that “although I sympathize with the case of the return of the marbles to Athens, on the other hand I must defend the interests of London”.

Johnson had written the letter in response to an appeal sent to him by a local politician from the Greek New Democracy party in the Elis area, where the ancient city of Olympia is located. The appeal was written on March 28, 2012, two months before the Olympic flame was lit in Olympia and the British delegation (also consisting of Johnson) went to receive it to take it to the United Kingdom in view of that Olympics in London. year.

The appeal asked that the United Kingdom return to Greece the Parthenon marbles, sculptural groups and friezes that were once in the main temple of the Acropolis of Athens, and which in the early nineteenth century were removed and brought to England by Count Elgin. , ambassador to the Ottoman Empire (of which Greece was a part).

The return of the marbles has been discussed for years, and recently the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis again asked the United Kingdom to bring them back to Greece. But since becoming prime minister in 2019, Johnson has never wanted to address the issue. Last March in an interview with the Greek newspaper Ta Nea he had defended the British Museum’s possession of the marbles as legitimate and last week after a meeting with Mitsotakis in London, he had made it known through a government spokesman that it is not his job to deal with the problem, but the British Museum.

– Read also: Whose are the ancient things in museums?