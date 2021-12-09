Boris Johnson’s “Plan B” for England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday new restrictions to contain coronavirus infections and limit the spread of the omicron variant, while his government is facing discussion and criticism over an alleged Christmas party that would be held in Downing Street in December of. 2020, when the country was in lockdown. The new restrictions have been called “Plan B” and will only apply to England. However, it is a big change for the British government, which remained one of the last in Europe to apply no restrictions to the unvaccinated and to allow entry to many public places without a mask.

With the new rules, starting from Friday 10 December it will be mandatory to wear a mask “in most public places, such as cinemas, theaters and places of worship”. It will continue to not be mandatory in places where it is impractical to use it, such as gyms or restaurants. Since Monday 13 December, the government has been demanding that everyone who has the opportunity to work from home.

Finally, from Wednesday 15 December, the British will have to obtain the NHS Covid Pass (the equivalent of the Italian Green Pass) and present proof of vaccination with a full cycle to enter nightclubs or to participate in major events. In addition to the vaccination test, a negative swab result will also be allowed. This latest Covid Pass mandatory measure will need to be approved by the UK Parliament to take effect. The need to present proof of vaccination to enter public premises is already in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday evening, a few hours after the announcement of the new restrictions, the British app to download the Covid Pass stopped working due to too many requests.

Johnson justified the introduction of the new measures with the rapid spread of the omicron variant: the prime minister said during a press conference on Wednesday that not enough is still known about the new variant, but that its spread “could lead to a large increase. hospitalizations and therefore, unfortunately, deaths “. He added that the new variant is “growing much faster” than the delta variant, and that early analyzes show that in the UK cases of people infected with the omicron variant double every 2.5–3 days.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson confirms England will move to coronavirus Plan B, asking people to work from home where possible, wear face masks in most public indoor spaces, and requiring proof of vaccination for entry to large indoor events https://t.co/ Px2vYZbdc4 pic.twitter.com/yEF2XvTZCT – Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) December 8, 2021

For Johnson, the announcement of the new restrictions is a politically complicated act, which could arouse discontent among the population after months in which, in fact, the British had lived without particular restrictions. In recent weeks, various ministers of his government had repeated several times that there would be no new lockdown, and the name given to the new measures seems to have the purpose of reassuring people: this “is not a lockdown, it is a Plan B” Johnson said.

Complicating the situation further is the alleged Christmas party scandal: on Wednesday, before announcing the new restrictions, Johnson went to the House of Commons to apologize and announce the opening of an investigation. Several opposition members accused Johnson of announcing the new restrictions in the midst of the scandal to try to divert attention; he denied the allegations.

– Read also: The British government is in trouble over an alleged Christmas party