Boris Johnson’s shaky justifications for the holiday scandal

In the UK, there continues to be discussions about parties organized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff in his office during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, several stories have surfaced of parties in violation of the lockdowns that were in place, and some British newspapers have reported a problem in the Prime Minister’s office with alcohol. Johnson has apologized and is painstakingly trying to dismiss the most serious allegations: on Wednesday, for example, regarding a party held on May 20, 2020, he said: “No one warned me it was against the rules.”

His former adviser Dominic Cummings blogged last week that he advised Johnson to cancel the May 20 party – later held in Johnson’s office garden, which was attended by about 30 or 40 people – because it would violate policies. rules imposed for lockdown. Cummings had added that Johnson did not want to hear him. In the following days two other people had confirmed a BBC News that Cummings told them on May 20 that he had advised Johnson to cancel the party.

At the time, the rules imposed by the Johnson government itself banned indoor hangouts and allowed the British to meet only one person outdoors.

In the coming days it is expected that the conclusions of an investigation carried out in recent weeks by public official Sue Gray will be released, which will have to establish whether the parties organized in Johnson’s office have actually violated the rules on lockdowns.