Boris Johnson’s staff would throw two more parties on Downing Street

After the scandals related to the parties held in alleged violation of the restrictions against the coronavirus in 2020, the position of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to be further aggravated due to an investigation by the Telegraph who spoke of two other parties that would have been organized the evening before the funeral of Prince Philip of the United Kingdom, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 99 on 9 April. According to Telegraph, the two celebrations would be held at the British Prime Minister’s Downing Street residence on the evening of Friday, April 16, when the country was declared a national mourning over the death of the prince and pandemic restrictions were in place banning indoor gatherings.

In fact, in mid-April England was in the so-called “second phase” of the plan to get out of the lockdown, when the rules allowed only family members and a small circle of friends and acquaintances to be seen in closed places.

The two parties would be held in two separate areas of the residence to greet two co-workers who had changed jobs: one of Johnson’s personal photographers and James Slack, the prime minister’s communications chief. According to some witnesses cited anonymously by Telegraph, at some point the parties, with alcohol and music, would come together and go on well past midnight.

In total, about 30 people would have been present. However, there would be no Boris Johnson, who according to his spokesman had left on Thursday to go to his country residence.

In recent months Johnson and his staff have been widely criticized for organizing parties and events in alleged violation of the restrictions. What caused the most discussion is the party with more than 100 guests organized in Downing Street on the evening of May 20, 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, when the rules provided that you could leave the house only for valid reasons: for this event a few days ago Johnson publicly apologized, in a manner deemed not too convincing both by his opponents and by a part of his own party, which officially asked for his resignation.

In early December, however, it emerged that both Johnson’s staff and that of some ministers had organized office parties for Christmas 2020, another period in which the United Kingdom was in lockdown.

– Read also: Boris Johnson is risking his job