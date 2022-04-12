NewsUS

Boris Nemtsov: Putin’s Murdered Rival Was “Followed” By Agent Linked To FSB Execution Group

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 5 minutes read

  • BBC Eye Investigations
  • BBC World Service

A person carries a banner with a photo of Boris Nemtsov at a demonstration

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Following his assassination, there were demonstrations in memory of Boris Nemtsov in Moscow in 2015.

Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, murdered in 2015, was followed for almost a year by an agent linked to a task force dedicated to assassinating politicians, a new investigation reveals.

Nemtsov was a staunch adversary of Vladimir Putin and his death was the most relevant political crime since the russian president came to power.

Russian authorities have denied any link to the murder.

Bellingcat, The Insider and the BBC found evidence that the victim had been closely followed. on 13 trips prior to his assassination.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 5 minutes read

Related Articles

‘Yes, we receive support from the US to fight gangs… but with Trump’ – El Financiero

10 mins ago

“He deserves a new trial,” says forewoman of the jury that sentenced Melissa Lucio to death in Texas | Univision Justice News

22 mins ago

Mariupol is in ruins and still under siege: why is it key?

26 mins ago

“He deserves a new trial,” says forewoman of the jury that sentenced Melissa Lucio to death in Texas | Univision Justice News

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button