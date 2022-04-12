NewsUS

Boris Nemtsov: Putin’s Murdered Rival Was “Followed” By Agent Linked To FSB Execution Group

Following his assassination, there were demonstrations in memory of Boris Nemtsov in Moscow in 2015.

Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, murdered in 2015, was followed for almost a year by an agent linked to a task force dedicated to assassinating politicians, a new investigation reveals.

Nemtsov was a staunch adversary of Vladimir Putin and his death was the most relevant political crime since the russian president came to power.

Russian authorities have denied any link to the murder.

Bellingcat, The Insider and the BBC found evidence that the victim had been closely followed. on 13 trips prior to his assassination.

