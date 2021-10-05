‘Boris’ Season 4 has begun filming



“Come on come on come on!!!”. Yes, it finally happened. The fourth season of filming began on Monday 4 October in Rome Boris, written and directed by Giacomo Ciarrapico and Luca Vendruscolo. The cult comedy series, after three seasons and a film, returns to the screens to once again tell, with a satirical and unconventional language, the behind the scenes of the world of Italian cinema and television.

Originally set in the backstage of a low budget Italian series, entitled The eyes of the heart, the fourth season will tell the story of the return of the historic troupe on a set. In the meantime, however, the world and television have changed. Social media, influencers and various streaming platforms dictate the law. How will our protagonists face this New World?



All the protagonists of the past seasons and some new entries, in alphabetical order, return to the cast: Luca Amorosino, Giulia Anchisi, Valerio Aprea, Massimiliano Bruno, Ninni Bruschetta, Raffaele Buranelli, Aurora Calabresi, Paolo Calabresi, Astrid Casali, Antonio Catania, Eugenia Costantini , Carolina Crescentini, Cecilia Dazzi, Massimo De Lorenzo, Caterina Guzzanti, Corrado Guzzanti, Andrea Lintozzi, Emma Lo Bianco, Francesco Pannofino, Cristina Pellegrino, Edoardo Pesce, Alessio Praticò, Karin Proia, Andrea Purgatori, Carlo De Ruggieri, Andrea Sartoretti, Pietro Sermonti, Alessandro Tiberi, Giorgio Tirabassi and Nina Torresi.



Boris is an original Disney + series and is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a company of the Fremantle group. Filming will take place in Rome for 9 weeks. The new season will join the first three, already available on Disney +.