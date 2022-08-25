Borja Escalona launches a clear threat after his controversy: “I’m going to do the things I used to do again, but worse”

It has not been Borja Escalona’s first prank, but perhaps it will be the last. After threaten the local of Galician dumplings A Tapa Do Barril for not letting him eat for free, the youtuber has been involved in his biggest controversy so far.

It has been so great that he has lost his social networks, but that has not been a problem for him: a new YouTube channel has been created in which he published a video on Monday, August 15, showing his crocodile tears of “repentance” for then end up confessing that it was all a lieafter feeling victim of bullying for what happened, as he has commented.

“I’m going to do the things I used to do again, but worsenow I am going to multiply it by ten”, he threatened. And after the lies and altercations he has starred in, it is difficult to believe any word that comes out of his mouth.

A diagnosed sociopath

Even so, the content creator has stated in the program Is summer that “is a diagnosed sociopath” to justify his actions, and El Periódico has collected his statements, in addition to calling him cheeky.

“These are not easy days, I am enduring things around me that As a diagnosed sociopath, it’s not easy to cope.too many things that I cannot control, it is not being how but I have no choice but to live it, I have asked for it and now I am living it, what happens is that there are many people who are profiting from it and a lot of tick “, pointed.

He has also ventured to add the following: “I have been fighting sociopathy for three years to try to lead a normal social life. They have been taken out of context and have gone out of mother many of the performances that I have had because perhaps they are not prepared for the content that I bring. It is clear that this country gives very little in terms of its analytical capacity”