BORJA MAYORAL IN JANUARY TO REPLACE VLAHOVIC. ALMOST MADE WITH REAL. ENGAGEMENT KNOT. AND IF DUSAN REFUSES THE TRANSFER, HE GOES TO THE FORUM. BERARDI COST 30 MILLION, ALVAREZ NEAREST.

I wouldn’t even go back to a defeat that hurts, yet another undeserved, daughter of a sensational naivety (Milenkovic), of a couple mistake (Biraghi-Terracciano) and of an Amrabat that as a director I would no longer like to see. Rather Italian, train and return to the field: he can do better than the former Verona in the role. Fiorentina play excellent football, have organization and personalities superior to Juventus, the work of the Italian is excellent (eight points more than last year) but it is clear that to grow, to try to attack higher areas of the standings, intervening on the market is the only thing to do.

But Rocco knows this and, as we have already told you, he has given the green light to his managers who are moving in different directions with the aim of bringing to Florence a central striker, if not two, and an attacking winger already at January. The discourse on the center forward and surroundings is the most urgent one, connected (obviously) to the future of Dusan Vlahovic. Good. According to rumors, among the many leads followed, Fiorentina has already identified the best solution, practicable immediately, with a name and a surname: Borja Mayoral.

The 24-year-old Spaniard, a product of Real Madrid’s Cantera, played for Roma only 26 minutes this year, on a collision course with Mourinho, is on loan and Real have decided to bring him back home as early as January. The intermediaries have proposed it to Fiorentina and the operation has been negotiating for a few weeks with the aim of closing it as soon as possible. The player last year with Fonseca had done very well, 17 goals and eight assists in all the events in which he played, he was the ideal alter ego of Dzeko, so much so that Roma had decided to confirm the loan with right of redemption set at twenty million.

Mourinho’s arrival not only changed Majoral’s life and he was regularly in the stands, but it also changed the player’s mind. His managers were clear: I go home in January and never borrow again. If Real no longer believes this young man from the nursery, it is better to sell him. And here Fiorentina enters the scene.

Majoral’s value, according to Transfermarkt, is now 14 million, but after a series of contacts it is aiming to close for between ten and twelve million. More twelve than ten. We are working on these bases after obtaining the ok of the player who stays happy in Italy, with a coach who makes his teams play well and above all in a club, Fiorentina, who want to return to a high level. Like all things, the negotiation is complex, other teams are entering, but the Viola have a preferential lane for good relations with Real (Odriozola docet) and with the intermediaries who take care of the negotiation.

The hiring issue remains because the Spanish center forward earns three million net, a figure that nobody gets in Fiorentina today. To continue paying a salary like this, it is clear that you are aiming for a reduction in the cost of the card or a sort of severance pay from Real to your player.. We’ll see.

Borja Mayoral already knows our league, he is a center forward who scores goals, but he also knows how to tie the game as the Italian wants. He has technique and good physicality. Fiorentina’s idea is to take him anyway, regardless of the case-Vlahovic, to give the coach an attacking alternative that does not exist today, but could also be a solution (double center forward) in some games to be changed. The absence of an alternative first striker to Vlahovic was one of the limits of this beginning of the Italian era given the failure of Kokorin who (by the way) is not the first striker.

Can the operation be closed soon? The brokers are setting up the boxes, in January it is easier to get to Borja Mayoral than to Scamacca or other Italian players targeted. On the Argentine Julian Alvarez, Fiorentina is always there with great attention. It has a 25 million release clause, but yesterday a rumor rebounded from Argentina with great insistence that Fiorentina would have offered 18 million to the River with the good offices of Burdisso and on this figure the agreement would be close. To the player two million salary. It has not been understood, however, whether for next summer or already for January. Alvarez can play all three attacking roles, even the winger in 4-3-3, and just yesterday Daniel Bertoni who had already suggested Quarta, spoke very highly of it. We share, he seems like a player ready for Europe, AC Milan and some Spanish clubs are also watching him, if Fiorentina have really outdone everyone it would be a great blow along the lines of Gonzalez. It is no coincidence that Alvarez is also in the national team. Confirmations are expected. Returning to the center forward, the purchase in January would also leave Rocco more free in deciding the strategies on Vlahovic’s future.

It is clear that the president is not happy, that the no to renewal is still an open wound and that he is looking for a definitive solution. The idea of ​​selling Vlahovic in January stands and persists if real money arrives. Borja Mayoral would be the ready-made replacement waiting for more hits in June or January should the opportunity arise. But the presence in the squad of an important and reliable player like the Spaniard on the way, it would allow Rocco to have freer hands with Vlahovic.

From England the other day there was news that Arsenal would be willing to treat the Serbian center forward for 80 million, but the deal would not even start. for a sharp “we are not interested” coming from the player’s entourageAnd. If this were true and if other negotiations (Tottenham, City, Atletico) bridged by the Viola managers received similar no, it is not excluded that once Mayoral arrives, the transfer refusals continue in January, Vlahovic can end up in the stands, outside the technical idea of ​​Italian.

Rocco will look for a solution until the end, he knows well that it would still be better to find a point of understanding perhaps by concluding a good transfer in January, or by selling the card in January starting in June, but if he finds all the doors closed, difficult for the president viola to remain idle. Let’s expect some reactions and one could be precisely that of considering Vlahovic no longer functional to the Italian technical project with attached grandstand. Extreme solution resulting from extreme behavior. Situation all in the making, therefore.

Fiorentina are aware that Vlahovic has a higher caliber, that Mayoral is a good player, but by selling Dusan the team would not grow in quality and attacking strength, and so here the spotlight is on even on a winger. If Vlahovic were to accept the transfer in January the arrival of Mayoral is looming, but also for a player who has been in the crosshairs for months: Domenico Berardi.

Sassuolo does not drop from its initial request of thirty million, Fiorentina does not want to include Sottil in the negotiation for now, but the intermediaries work under the radar. If Vlahovic were to bring in from 60 to 80 million as Commisso hopes, reinvesting thirty on Berardi would be easier. With the certainty that the face of Fiorentina would change. Gonzalez and Berardi on the outside, but also the aforementioned Alvarez, would bring quality, speed and quantity, but also goals. What Fiorentina has been missing a little to date for a less reactive Callejon, a Sottil still immature in his movements, a Saponara who did well despite being a midfielder lent to the role of winger, and the same Gonzalez who unfortunately played very little.

Returning to Mayoral, if an agreement is reached on the engagement, the solution of the affair could also be shortly. The player can’t wait to leave Mourinho and Roma to revive the ambitions of a promise from Real who has made thirty-three games and scored seven goals with the Blancos shirt and then got lost a bit. Florence and the Italian game could be the right place to regain the limelight.