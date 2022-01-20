Borja Mayoral, which debut with Getafe: enters and scores

GETAFE (SPAIN) – Borja Mayoral it takes less than three minutes to cover his debut with the Getafe shirt with a goal. The former Roma player is inserted on the result of 3-2 and closes the game with a good goal, which gives the home team success. The race was beautiful and full of twists. The Getafe the result after ten minutes thanks to a Ramirez’s feat, who finds the corner with a bolide from the edge of the area. But the advantage lasts only three minutes: the guests are thirteenth draw with Suarez, who makes the most of an assist from Molina. Granada continues to attack and almost double with Molina (at the end of the first half) and Suarez (at the beginning of the second half). Getafe defends itself and passes at the first opportunity: an assist by Maksimovic for Unal, who from outside the box bags with a precise shot. The 2-1 goal galvanized the hosts, who began to hammer the opposing defense. Amela and Ramirez engage the opposing goalkeeper and in the 63rd minute the goal of 3-1 arrives, thanks to a close shot by Maksimovic. Game over? No way. Twelve minutes from the end, the guests close the gap, thanks to the second goal scored by Suarez. Six minutes from the end, Borja Mayoral enters. The former Roma player, on his debut with the Getafe shirt, takes three minutes to leave his mark, scoring the final 4-2 goal.