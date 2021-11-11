Born 21 weeks in Alabama, the world’s most premature baby enters the Guinness Book of Records

According to doctors and statistics, Curtis had less than a 1% chance of surviving, he is now 16 months old. He won his battle after spending 275 days in the hospital, attached to a respirator for three months.

“Being able to finally bring Curtis home and surprise my older children with their younger brother is a moment I will always remember,” Mom said. Curtis, who has three older brothers, still needs supplemental oxygen and a feeding tube, but doctors say is in good health.

Curtis reduced the previous record by 24 hours, held by Wisconsin baby Richard Hutchinson, born just a month earlier at 21 weeks and two days.