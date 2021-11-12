born at 21 weeks and 1 day in Alabama

The record for the most premature baby in the world goes to a baby in the United States. His name is Curtis Means, he is now 16 months old, and is officially the most premature baby to have survived. To certify it is the Guinness World Records. Curtis was born in 21 weeks of gestation and 1 day, practically half of a normal pregnancy, in Birmingham, Alabama (USA). It weighed only 420 grams and had less than a 1% chance of survival.

Baby Curtis reduced the previous record by 24 hours, held by a Wisconsin baby, Richard Hutchinson, who was born just a month earlier to 21 weeks and 2 days, the BBC reports online. Before Richard, the most premature baby ever had remained undefeated for 34 years (it was held by a baby born in Ottawa, Canada, at 21 weeks and 5 days). A full-term pregnancy is usually 40 weeks, Curtis was born nearly 19 weeks earlier. Mom, Michelle Butler, went into labor and was rushed to hospital on July 4, 2020 as the fireworks of American Independence Day filled the night sky.

Michelle gave birth to twins, Curtis and C’Asya, at lunchtime the next day. C’Asya didn’t make it. And Curtis held on to that shred of survival, less than 1%. The fan was removed after 3 months e in April of this year, after 275 days in hospital, he was discharged. Curtis has 3 older brothers, still needs supplemental oxygen and a feeding tube, but doctors say he is in good health. In 20 years of activity, «I have never seen a child so young to be as strong as he is. Something special, ”Brian Sims, a neonatologist at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, told Guinness World Records.

