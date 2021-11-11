born at 21 weeks, he weighed 400 grams

Curtis Means is the most premature baby in the world: he was born in July last year of just 21 weeks (just over 5 months) and weighed just 400 grams. After spending a good part of his very young life in the hospital, he finally returned home in April. And he’s fine.

21 weeks. Just over 5 months. Curtis Means was born premature. He weighed just under half a kilo (420 grams) when he came into the world. Yet he did it, so much so that he could boast the title of the world’s earliest surviving child. The baby was born last year, in the middle of the Covid pandemic, in Birmingham, in the state of Alabama. He is now 16 months old, is fine and has entered the Guinness World Record: the average for a full term pregnancy is normally 40 weeks, which means that Curtis has missed 19.

Her mother, Michelle Butler, went into labor and was rushed to hospital on July 4, 2020 as Independence Day fireworks filled the night sky. She gave birth to twins, Curtis and C’Asya, at lunchtime the next day. C’Asya unfortunately did not make it. With less than a 1% chance of making it, Curtis clung to the ICU. His lung ventilator was removed after three months and was discharged last April after a 275-day hospital stay.

Mrs Butler, who lives in rural Eutaw, in Alabama, said: “Being able to finally bring Curtis home and surprise my older children with their little brother is a moment I will always remember.” Curtis, who has three older brothers, still needs supplemental oxygen and a feeding tube, but doctors say he is in good health and should make a 100% recovery.

Dr Brian Sims, a neonatologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who supervised the birth, told the Guinness World Records: “I’ve been doing this job for nearly 20 years, but I’ve never seen a kid as strong as he is. There’s something special about Curtis.”

Before Curtis, the record of the earliest child come into the world and survived he had remained undefeated for 34 years: he is Richard, a child born in Ottawa, Canada, at 21 weeks and five days.