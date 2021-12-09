“Born because of Ibra and Mihajlovic”

Mr. Raiola, could you tell our readers how to make the perfect pizza? During the long interview with ‘Sport 1′, the prosecutor Mino Raiola was asked this question. A question that allowed Raiola to go back to his nickname and reveal where it comes from. “Here is the story of the pizza chef (laughs, ed), everyone says I’m a pizza chef. You know what? I haven’t made a single pizza in my life. I don’t even know how to make it. But I brought many pizzas to the guests of my parents’ restaurant . My parents’ restaurant was the school of my life. “

Do you mind the image of the pizza chef?

“Not at all, but do you really know how this nickname came about? I had a big argument with Sinisa Mihajlovic, who played for Inter, and Ibra was in Milan. After a derby, Mihajlovic said nonsense about Zlatan and if someone attacks mine players it is as if he attacked me. So we started arguing and Mihajlovic at a certain point said: “What does the pizza chef want?” It all started like this …

Raiola then spoke at length about his family: “I was born in Salerno and when I was one year old my parents emigrated with us to Holland, my mother’s family was already in Haarlem. They have always worked very hard, my father is a A qualified mechanic and as soon as the first money was put aside they opened an Italian restaurant. At the time the Dutch did not know pizza and spaghetti, it was a success. Later a cafe, a large hotel and several restaurants were added. At that point we owned seven shops. The entire Haarlem market square was in our hands. My father worked from morning to night and couldn’t stay with me. So I decided I would be with him. I helped him wash the dishes , to tidy up, clean and serve “.