Born famous today, all vip birthdays in October

1st October

the “born today” of October opens with Davide Oldani, who turns 54 and celebrates together with Samuele Bersani (51 years), the former AC Milan striker, George Weah (55 years), Julie Andrews (86), Milly Carlucci (67) and the art critic Francesco Bonami (66).

2nd October

Happy 70 years to Sting and Romina Power! With them celebrate Francesca Dellera (56), Antonio di Pietro (71), Massimo Gramellini (61), Tullio Pericoli (85).

Groucho Marx was born in 1890.

October 3

Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns 40. Carmen Russo, icon of the sexy comedy of the Seventies and of TV of the Eighties, turns 62. There are 37 for Tessa Thompson.

October 4th

Susan Sarandon is 75 years old. Also blow out the candles on this date: Francesco Baccini (61), Sandy Marton (62), Alicia Silverstone (45).

The hot writer Jackie Collins, who passed away in 2015, and Luis Sepúlveda, among the VIP victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, were also of 4 October.

October 5th

Kate Winslet turns 46.

October 7

Triple birthday: from Russian President Vladimir Putin (68 years old), passing through Neffa (54 years old) and Lapo Elkann who turns 44 today.

October 8

Today, actor Matt Damon (51 years old) and Spain 1982 world champion Antonio Cabrini (64 years old) blow out the candles.

October 9

Happy birthday to Caparezza, who celebrates 47 years today, and to director Guillermo del Toro, who turns 56.

October 11th

Happy birthday to Bobby Charlton, who blows out 84 candles, and to Fabio De Luigi who turns 54.

12 October

Double party for music and cinema: Luca Carboni turns 59, on the same day as Massimo Ghini who turns 67.

October 13

Antonio Di Natale turns 44 years old.

October 15

Two birthdays for two former Juventus players: David Trezeguet (44) and Didier Deschamps (53). On the same day, also Valerio Staffelli, who turns 58.

October 16

Falcao turns 68.

October 17

An important day for rap music: Eminem turns 49, while Fabri Fibra makes it 45. In Formula One, best wishes to Kimi Raikkonen, who turns 42.

October 18

Happy birthday to Zac Efron (34 years old) and to Jean Claude Van Damme, who turns 61.

October 20

Greetings to Claudio Ranieri, which it does 70 years old, while they are 54 for Luigi Lo Cascio.

October 21

Martin Castrogiovanni turns 40.

October 23

It is a special date for the world of sport: today, in fact, Pele’s birthday (81 years old), Alex Zanardi (55) and Alvaro Morata (29 years old). Even the world of cinema is not joking, since it is also Daenereys’ birthday Emilia Clarke (35) And Ryan Reynolds (45), but also directors Sam Raimi (The House, Spider-man, Age 62) and Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi, The tiger and the dragon, 67 years old), of the angel Izabel Goulart (35) and Ireland Baldwin (25), model daughter of the legendary Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin.

Celebrate, and who knows with what song, also ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic (62), author in the eighties of unforgettable video parodies of the great Michael Jackson hits. The astrologer Branko (77 years old) closes the roundup of today’s VIPs.

Writer Michael Crichton, father of, also celebrated his birthday today Jurassic Park and of Westworld, the original ’73 film (which he also directed) and Johnny Carson, legendary host of the late night show of the same name, founder of a format that everyone aspires to equal.

October 24

Happy Birthday to Drake (age 35). The footballer Wayne Rooney, who turns 36, the designer Zac Posen (41) and the great F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus, Scarface, The Name of The rose, Homeland, 82 years old).

October 25

25.10 loves art and music in particular: happy birthday to Katy Perry, 37, to Ciara (36), Chad Smith of Red Hot Chilly Peppers (60) , David Furnish (59).

October 26

Hillary Clinton celebrate her 73rd birthday. On the same day he also celebrates his birthday Andrea Bargnani (35 years), the first European basketball player to be selected as the first overall pick in the NBA draft in 2006.

October 27

Happy 63 to Simon Le Bon and happy birthday to Roberto Benigni (69 years old), the legend Lino Patruno from I Gufi (86), John Cleese of Monty Python (and the Ministry of Strange Walks), 82 years old, Loredana Error and Kelly Osbourne (37 both), Alba Flores alias Nairobi de The House of Paper (35) and Stefan El Shaarawy, who is 29 years old.

October 28

Julia Roberts turns 54 today. On the same day, also celebrate Bill Gates (66 years), Joaquin Phoenix (47), Eros Ramazzotti (58 years), Ben Harper (52), Frank Ocean (35), Mario Venuti (58), Finn Wittrock of Ratched And American Horror Story (37) and the actors of The Crown And game of Thrones Matt Smith (39) and Gwendoline Christie (43).

October 29

Winona Ryder turns 50, Luciana Littizzetto 57, while they are 54 for Rufus Sewell, interpreter of the great literary or historical transpositions on TV from The Pillars of the Earth to The man in the high castle.

October 30

It’s up to Linus, who turns 64 today, Francesco Sarcina (45) and Fonzie Henry Winkler (76).

He would have turned 61 Maradona, who passed away on November 25th.

Marco Van Basten turns 57 years old.

October 31st

Happy Halloween and happy 60, Peter Jackson! The director of the trilogies of the Lord of the Rings And The Hobbit was born on the same day as Larry Mullen Jr of U2 (1961 like him), Kim Rossi Stuart (52), Marco Van Basten (57), John Keats (1795 – 1821), Jan Vermeer (1632-1675), Helmut Newton (1920-2004), Bud Spencer (1929 – 2016)

