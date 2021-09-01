Born famous today, the vip birthdays of September 2021

This month’s “born today” list collects many important anniversaries. Here they are one by one

September 1st

Looking forward to seeing her at the cinema with Dunes And Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya turns 25. The singer Gloria Estefan (64 years old), the three-time world champion fencer Margherita Granbassi (42 years old), the former Milan champion Ruud Gullit (59 years old) and the Kaulitz twins of the Tokyo Hotel (32 years old) also celebrate.

Vittorio Gassman (1922) e Sandra Mondaini (1931), which today he would have been 90 years old.

September 2

As he smiles among the Eternals Marvel, Salma Hayek celebrates 55, while they are 81 for Pippo Franco and 57 for Keanu Reeves. Among the other VIPs born today, the former tennis player Jimmy Connors (68), Mark Harmon of NCIS (70)

Also from September 2 were Giuliano Gemma (1938) and Giovanni Verga (born in 1840)

September 3

Mario Draghi blows out 74 candles, while Natalia Estrada turns 49. I’m 56 for Charlie Sheen, 52 for director Noah Baumbach (Story of a wedding), 20 for super model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford.

September 4th

Queen Bee (aka Beyoncé) turns 40. Mark Ronson (46), violinist David Garrett (41), Amadeus (59) and Carmen Consoli (47) are also celebrating.

September 5th

Michael Keaton turns 70 and keep him company Raquel Welch (81), Rose McGowan (48), Annabelle Wallis of Peaky Blinders (37), Werner Herzog (79), Paolo Jannacci (49), Gregorio Paltrinieri (27).

In 1946 it was born today Freddie Mercury (that would have done 75).

September 6

Idris Elba and Macy Gray make 49 and 54. The writer Andrea Camilleri, famous for having created Commissioner Montalbano, would have turned 96, while it would have been 50 for Dolores O’Riordan.

September 7

Congratulations to Dario Argento, who turns 81, and Evan Rachel Wood who turns 33. On the same day, the former Milan defender Marcel Desailly (52) and Gloria Gaynor (78) also celebrate.

September 8

The years are over Martin Freeman (50), Pink (42), Wiz Khalifa (34) and Gaten Matarazzo (19). The late Avicii would have made 32.

September 9

Cinema, sport and music celebrate Hugh Grant (61 years), Adam Sandler (55), Michelle Williams (41), Roberto Donadoni (58 years) e Michael Buble (46 years).

September 10

Colin Firth turns 61 today. They are 39 for the American Ballet Etoile Misty Copeland and 53 for Guy Ritchie ..

Sept. 11

It is the turn of Pupo, who turns 66, but above all of the director Brian De Palma, who celebrates 81.

September 12

Milo Manara blows out 76 candles in a day full of vip births: Elisabetta Canalis (43), singer and actress Jennifer Hudson (40), the Theon Greyjoy of game of Thrones alias Alfie Allen (35), Ben McKenzie of The OC And Gotham (33). Instead, they would have made 48 Paul Walker, the late interpreter of Fast & Furious and 89 Sir Ian Holm whom we all knew as the Bilbo Baggins of the two sagas dedicated to The Hobbit And The Lord of the Rings.

September 13

The greatest fifteenth-century athlete of all time in athletics, Michael Johnson, turns 54 and celebrates together with Fabio Cannavaro (48 years old), Cristiana Capotondi (41 years old) and Lili Reinhart from Riverdale (25).

Loading... Advertisements

September 14

Renzo Piano turns 84 today together with Andrew Lincoln (the Rick of The walking Dead, 48), Sam Neill (Dr. Grant of Jurassic Park, 74) and Jessica Brown Findlay of Blackmirror (32).

September 15

Tommy Lee Jones and Oliver Stone celebrate 74 years on the same day as Tom Hardy (44 together with Caterina Murino)

September 16

It’s the birthday of Mickey Rourke (68 years old), Alessandro Cecchi Paone (59 years old), Alexis Bledel (39), Nick Jonas (28), Amy Poehler (49).

September 17

Anastacia and Joe Bastianich turn 53; on the same day, Alessandro Siani (46 years old) was also born. Many directors joined since this date: Bryan Singer (56), Neill Blomkamp (42), Baz Luhrmann (59). John Ritter, a sexy symbol of the Seventies, would have been 73 years old A house for rent.

September 18th

Marco Masini turns 57.

September 19

It is the turn of Umberto Bossi, which accomplishes 80 years old.

September 20

Sofia Loren turns 87; on the same day, Belen Rodriguez turns 37.

21 September

The king of horror literature, Stephen King, turns 74, on the same day as Filippa Lagerbäck, who turns 48.

September 22

An important day for the world of football: Ronaldo (the Phenomenon) turns 46, while another champion of defense, Thiago Silva blows out 37 candles. But it is also an important date for the world of music and journalism: Andrea Bocelli turns 63, on the same day as Ornella Vanoni (87) and the writer Roberto Saviano (42).

September 23

It’s time for Bruce Springsteen (72) and Anthony Mackie, former Falcon and now new Captain America (43). He would have been 65 the world champion of Spain ’82, Paolo Rossi.

September 24

Another hero of the World Cup 37 years ago, Marco Tardelli, blows out 67 candles today.

September 25

It is the birthday of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (66), Scottie Pippen (56), Will Smith (53) and Zucchero (66). Catherine Zeta-Jones and Micheal Douglas celebrate their birthday on the same day, although the two are divided by 25 years of age difference: 52 years for her, 77 for him. Let’s not forget then Mark Hamill (70), Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino (38) and the 80s icon Heather Locklear (60). Former Superman Christopher Reeve, who passed away on October 10, 2004, would have turned 69.

September 26

Serena Williams turns 40 today. With her Olivia Newton-John (73) e Linda Hamilton (65).

September 27

Jovanotti celebrates 55 years today and he does it together with Gwyneth Paltrow (49 years), Avril Lavigne (37), Francesco Totti (45 years) and Claudio Gentile (68 years old). Marc Maron of Glow (58), Indira Varma del Game of Thrones (48), Tamara Taylor of Bones, Altered carbon And Lost (51).

September 28

Many female birthdays today: best wishes to Naomi Watts (53), Hilary Duff (33), Mira Sorvino (54) and Brigitte Bardot (87). Among the VIPs born on September 28 there was also Marcello Mastroianni, who would have been 97 today.

September 29

Silvio Berlusconi (85 years old) and Pierluigi Bersani (70 years old) celebrate at the same time, together with the former AC Milan striker, Andriy Shevchenko, (45 years) and the MotoGP champion, Daniel Pedrosa (36 years old). Among the actors, Zachary Levi (41) and Ian McShane (79), while the director of Drive, Nicolas Winding Refn turns 41. 109 years ago Michelangelo Antonioni was also born today.

September 30th

Greetings to Altan who turns 79 today. Monica Bellucci (57), Marion Cotillard (46), Giorgio Panariello (61), Frank Rijkaard (59), Ezra Miller (29) were also born on the same day. Angie Dickinson (90) And The nanny Fran Drescher (64). The writer Truman Capote would have been 97 years old.