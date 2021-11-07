Born in Bergamo, the rising star of fashion Kikka Cavenati, struck down by an illness at the age of 28

Originally from Bergamo, born in Bergamo 28 years ago, the designer and co-founder of the London brand 16Arlington whose death three weeks ago was learned on Saturday after her parents decided to make the sad news known. Federica Cavenati, Kikka for friends, she died after a brief, dazzling illness.

Rising star of the sector, he founded the brand together with his work and life partner, Marco Capaldo, met during his studies at the London branch of the Istituto Marangoni.

With Capaldi he founded the 16Arlington brand in 2017, named after their first atelier across the Channel, which quickly established itself as one of the most promising emerging brands.

So much so that in a short time she had become a stylist loved by celebrities of the international jet set such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney, Billie Eilish and Rita Ora.

Kikka, as those who loved her called her, leaves “an incalculable sense of loss”, reads a short note released by her staff and taken up by British Vogue. It was “a white light, with an unmistakable energy, the most encouraging and strongly loyal friend that could exist”.

A family obituary, published in British Vogue by loved ones, speaks of the “incredible sense of loss”.

And friend Lena Dunham writes: “That her unbridled laughter and boundless appetite for creativity no longer resonates in the 16Arlington studio is a tragic loss for all who have had the good fortune to meet her. Kikka was a white light; with an unmistakable energy and the most encouraging and fiercely loyal friend “.

As a girl Federica loved skiing on the slopes of Pora, with the Orezzo ski club, where she is still remembered.

