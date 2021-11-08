“Born in the darkest days of Covid” – Corriere.it

from Monica Colombo

Marco Pacini, creator of the choreography of the Rossoneri South Curve that has been around the world, says: «An initiative born during the lockdown: we heard the sirens of the ambulances, we saw the dead, we wanted to do something important at the first cartel match. The club helped us ”

The creator of the choreography that went around the world during the Milan-Inter derby on 7 November, arousing applause for the civilization shown by the ultras, is Marco Pacini, known as Pacio, “Sweeper for seven years at the AMSA in Milan, now I teach new people how to maneuver the vehicles and equipment”. The tribute to doctors and nurses has reaped unanimous and transversal consensus, celebrated by Guardian and even the IAA, the International Advertising Association, which is the largest marketing and communication association present in 56 countries, liked it. “Not only did it generate an image benefit for Milan or for Serie A, but for the whole country of Italy, perceived abroad as one of the most efficient and virtuous countries in the fight against Covid”, explains Stella Romagnoli, director general of IAA Italy.

The design of banners dedicated to those who fought on the front line to face the Covid emergency was born at the time of the lockdown. «We were all locked up at home and we wondered when it would be possible to return to the stadium – says Pacini -. Sirens were heard at all hours and hundreds of deaths were counted. Those were the days of trucks with coffins in Bergamo. Moreover, my sister is a general practitioner and we have touched on the problem at home closely. The hope was to create a choreography on the theme for the first cartel competition of the season: after studying the calendar of the year in August, we initially wanted to set it up for the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid but then we realized that the derby would be a more global showcase ».

So it started “A 4-month, self-financed job, which required 4 thousand square meters of fabric”. Specifically, “3,000 square meters were used for the doctors’ drawings and the remaining one thousand for writing “Milan does not forget”. Note that there is nothing printed: a boy of ours makes the drawings and then everything is colored by hand ». AC Milan, which broadcast a touching video on the deserted Milan of the first lockdown, had been warned: «Since together with the club we had made donations to Areu in the past, we asked for availability to collaborate for this initiative. When in the last championship the club decided to reimburse the prices of tickets and season tickets we all gave up and paid the amount to the Regional Emergency Emergency Agency who was in charge of finding masks and respirators. The club had made an important donation to the same association ». Then the contact with Casa Milan. «Our reference figure within the club is the Slo (Supporter Liaison Officer: manager who aims to facilitate and improve the relationship between the club and the fans, ed). His name is Fabio Pansa: we informed the club that unlike the other occasions we would have left out the choreography of teasing the Inter fans and that we would have liked to organize something together. The club was immediately sensitive and in the video with emotional content that he produced he dedicated part of the images to the boys of the curve who work on the elaboration of the banners ».

The result was surprising. «Especially because unlike the other derbies, when the content was kept hidden by the 30 members of the choreography committee, this time it was quite well known to everyone. We wanted to pay tribute to those who fought on the front lines and remember those who passed away during this period. Around the word “Thank you” there is the trace of the heartbeat: a tribute to those who brought us back to life. I want to remember that many supporters of the South come from Brescia and Bergamo: we have all lost a friend or a relative ». Who knows if the idea will serve to convince the deniers still in circulation. “By thanking the health professionals, we have actually shown that we know that Covid exists and we must fight it. But politically we do not want to take sides, at the stadium there is Milan and that’s it: whoever comes to the curve must be vaccinated or show the tampon. These are the rules ».