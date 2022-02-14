Born, what it is and what are the member countries

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was created in 1949 with the Atlantic Pact of “collective defense” against a Soviet attack. Over the years the member countries have become 30. Just a future enlargement with the entry of Ukraine is one of the causes of the international crisis that raises fears of a conflict between Kiev and Moscow

NATO (acronym from English North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It is an international organization for collaboration in the defense sector. The headquarters are in Brussels and the current secretary general is the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg. The Atlantic Pact is the treaty under which NATO was established and was signed on April 4, 1949 in Washington. At the moment there are 30 states that are part of it, but the further enlargements foreseen in the near future are one of the causes of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In fact, Moscow fears that the accession of Kiev will seriously jeopardize its security. Being a neighboring country, the Kremlin does not want to lose the territorial “buffer” that has separated it from the Western bloc for decades.

History read also



US-Russia summit. Biden: “Nobody wants another cold war” After World War II, the world split into two blocs with the Soviet Union on one side and the West on the other, led by the US. The fear of a spread of communist ideology led to the idea of ​​creating an alliance to guarantee Western security from possible Soviet expansion aims. The founding countries of NATO were Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The basic concept of the alliance was that of “collective defense” against an armed attack “against one or more of them.” In short, a military action by the Soviet Union would have found a ready collective reaction. The Soviets replied with something similar creating the Warsaw Pact. The last years During the Cold War the two blocs prepared the military devices creating the so-called “armed peace.” After the fall of the Berlin wall and the end of the USSR, NATO has turned its objectives mainly on the fight against international terrorism. on 11 September, the sphere of military collaboration between adhering countries is increasingly prominent. In recent years, NATO has intervened militarily in various conflicts: from Yugoslavia to Kosovo. In 2003 it agreed to take command, in August, of the ISAF in Afghanistan (first mission outside the North Atlantic area).

The enlargements see also Born, how much the Alliance countries spend Article 10 of the North Atlantic Treaty explains how new states can join NATO. Members can invite “with unanimous consent” to any other European state. Therefore vetoes are possible. This is the case of Turkey blocking the entry of Cyprus due to disputes that have existed for decades between the two countries. In the 1950s, members founders joined Greece, Turkey and Germany (initially only West), Spain entered in 1982 while in 1997 3 countries of the former communist bloc were invited: Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic. Since 1999 the procedure for new entries has been made official. : the Accession Action Plan (MAP). In 2004 the accession process of 7 other former Soviet countries was completed: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Two years later they joined the Also NATO Albania and Croatia The latest entries were Montenegro in 2017 and North Macedonia in 2020.

The case of Ukraine read also



Russia-Ukraine crisis, fears of war: the latest news live The next countries that are expected to enter the accession mechanism are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine. A pre-accession mechanism called Intensified Dialogue has been running with Serbia since 2008 Intensified Dialogue. Ukraine has also undertaken this dialogue since 2005 and in 2021 obtained the MAP, approved in Parliament in January 2022. In the past, Russia had already shown irritation several times over NATO enlargements, but never as in the case of the hypothesis that Kiev joining the Atlantic alliance had reacted by mobilizing its own armed forces. The “encirclement syndrome” has triggered the international crisis which at the moment raises fears of a possible conflict, which at that point would involve not only Ukraine and Russia, but also NATO countries.