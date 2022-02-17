Borrell assures that ‘the bombing has begun’ in eastern Ukraine

The high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, assured this Thursday that “the bombing has begun in some parts of the border” in eastern Ukraine, but stated that the EU countries will not approve sanctions against Russia until that “the level of intensity of the aggression requires it”.

“We have had news about a withdrawal of (Russian) troops, but there is no evidence of that,” Borrell said after a meeting of the EU heads of state and government to discuss the tension around Ukraine, in which no they made no decision.

“What we have evidence of and we are very concerned about is the increase in fighting and heavy bombing in some parts of the border, exactly the part that I visited in early January,” said Borrell, in relation to the visit he made to the contact line in eastern Ukraine.

The head of European diplomacy also said that “in the last few hours” they have noticed “a lot of misinformation from Russia to create an atmosphere of attacks against Russians in this part of Ukraine.”

“And if we add to that that the Duma (the Russian lower house) has voted to ask President (Vladimir) Putin to recognize the independence” of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, “the whole package increases our concerns,” he said.

“Certainly we are much more concerned,” Borrell said.

Before attending the meeting with the Twenty-seven, the head of European diplomacy had been this morning at NATO headquarters, where the Alliance’s defense ministers yesterday assured that Russia has increased its military presence on the border with Ukraine.

Borrell stated that “he is prepared” to present “as soon as possible” to his European counterparts the package of sanctions against Russia that the EU has been preparing with its Western allies.

“We will do it when the time comes, when the level of intensity of the aggression requires it,” assured the former Spanish minister, who also pointed out that “Europe is completely united” on the sanctions, among which there will be financial and energy measures.