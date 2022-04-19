Borromean Islands, one of the most beautiful and aristocratic corners of Italy

“I am in the most beautiful place in the world.” This is how the French poet and aristocrat Montesquieu described the Borromean Islands, a group of islands located in Lake Maggiore, in northern Italy, in the Piedmont region. Belonging to the Borromeo family since the 17th century, they are one of the most aristocratic and beautiful corners of the transalpine country. Hemingway also fell for its natural splendor, as did Napoleon, the UK’s queen consort, Caroline of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, and, more recently, George Clooney, who owns a villa in Como, an hour’s drive away.

With the arrival of spring, the call Borromee Stagione (Boromeo station) attracts art lovers in all their senses. And it is that this group of islands has great baroque and rococo style palaces, private collections with paintings of Flemish art and the Italian Renaissance, and luxury hotels with spas and restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide. But, above all, the English-style gardens stand out, with more than 2,000 varieties of exotic species, some of them impossible to admire in other corners of Italy or in our country.

To get to the three main islands, Isola Madre, Isola dei Pescatori and Isola Bella, you have to take a boat from the towns of Stresa, Intra or Verbania. There is service every half hour. You can also choose to take a private boat and take a cruise through the Borromean Islands, which can be extended to other islands of Lake Maggiore. Or take the leap to Lake Orta, where the Isola de Orta San Giulio is located, a few kilometers from the Val Grande National Park, bordering Switzerland.

The experience is unique. Nothing more sensual and pleasant than observing the snowy mountains surrounded by spring flora while tasting a spritz accompanied by Piedmontese and Tuscan cured meats and smoked meats, as prepared by several hotels in the area, such as Il Giardinetto Hotel & Restaurant, in Orta, or the La Palma hotel, in Stresa.

Isola Madre, open-air botanical garden

Wisteria Staircase of Borromeo Palace, Isola Madre Darius Fusaro

Starting from Intra, the first island on the itinerary is the largest, Isola Madre, with an eight-hectare open-air botanical garden surrounding the Borromeo Palace and its art gallery, with 19th-century Italian masterpieces. Built on five levels, it constitutes an authentic English-style vegetable oasis where, in addition to contemplating thousands of varieties of exotic flora, the visitor can stroll among vividly colored peacocks, pheasants, parrots and parrots.

The palace, whose construction began at the beginning of the 16th century and lasted until the 19th century, was the residence of Count Lancilloto Borromeo, one of the five sons of John III Borromeo and Cleofe Pio di Carpi, the first owners of these islands. The count even decided that, despite being in northern Italy, on a lake that freezes in winter, he was going to dedicate land on the island to the cultivation of olives and the introduction of citrus and typical Ligurian fruits, which he commissioned renowned landscapers and gardeners. Some of the palm trees that adorn the gardens also date from that period, something extraordinary in these weather conditions.

Strolling through the richly decorated rooms of the palace takes you back to the Italy of the Sforza dynasty

The baroque-decorated palace is a museum in itself and is open to the public. Strolling through its richly decorated rooms takes you back to the Italy of the Sforza dynasty, who even employed Leonardo da Vinci and other great artists in Milan. It was precisely the role of captain and defender of the freedom of the patriarch of the Borromeos during the first elections of the Ambrosian Republic that allowed him to acquire a great fortune and buy the main islands.

Authentic luxury stays

The islands do not have their own accommodation, so one of the best stays is the one offered by the La Palma hotel, in the heart of Stresa. It has a infinity pool that practically merges with the lake. The walls of the rooms in this luxury hotel are signed by Hermès and the furniture is by Cassina. Its panoramic spa allows you to enjoy the benefits of the Scottish shower and a break in its salt room.

image description LORENZO CROCE

In Stresa there is also the Villa and Palazzo Aminta, a luxurious hotel complex ideal for relaxing in the most elegant and exclusive surroundings. This villa has lush gardens bathed by the crystal clear waters of Lake Maggiore and offers romantic moonlight dinners at the prestigious I Mori restaurant. The rooms are decorated with Venetian terrazzo floors, marble columns and wonderful tapestries on the walls. The ideal atmosphere to taste signature dishes or even do a wine tasting of the area.

Stresa, for its part, is well worth a visit to admire some of its incredible villas, such as the Ducale, from the end of the 18th century, and to take the cable car that takes just 20 minutes to the top of Mount Mottarone, at 1,492 meters. altitude where, curiously, a small ski resort is hidden.

Lovers of the seventh art will recognize in Stresa some of the scenes from the film ‘The Correspondence’

Lovers of the seventh art, especially the great Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore, author of the acclaimed and Oscar-winning cinema Paradisoyou will recognize in Stresa some of the scenes of the film The Correspondence (I will love you eternally), with Jeremy Irons and the Ukrainian Olga Kurylenko as protagonists.

Isola dei Pescatori

Despite being called the twin island of Isola Madre, Isola dei Pescatori could not be more different from its sister. We are facing the only inhabited island of the Borromeans, which has managed to maintain its rich popular culture despite the fact that only about 50 people live there. It is an old fishing village with narrow and cobbled streets of the most picturesque, with flowers in the windows and balconies where its inhabitants put the fish to dry in the sun. An ideal place to taste the varieties freshly caught in the lake and cooked mostly on the grill, visit the craft shops and enjoy the panorama over Lake Maggiore from its splendid viewpoint.

Panoramic view of the Isola dei Pescatori, Lake Maggiore Getty Images/iStockphoto

Every August 15, the feast of the Madonna dell’Assunta, a procession of fishermen’s boats takes place around the island, all lit up like sparkling lights before the popular dinner is held in the streets with tastings of typical products, such as trout, crab, grilled meat with vegetables and chocolate, almond or lemon tarts.

beautiful island

The last jewel that is essential to visit is the Isola Bella, whose name is due to the wife of Carlo III Borromeo, Isabella d’Adda. Its monumental baroque palace, built in 1632 and subjected to continuous reforms and extensions until the 19th century, is much more imposing architecturally than that of the Isola Madre. We are facing a true royal palace in miniature, with halls and rooms so ornate that even Italian art critics have preferred to use the term kitsch to refer to it.

Isola Bella Palace Garden Darius Fusaro

Overwhelming would be the best adjective to describe the garden and the ten overlapping terraces, with water features and statues by the artist Carlo Simonetta. Pyramids of sculptures and flowers whose power of attraction managed to conquer the admiration of Napoléon Bonaparte and his wife Josefina. Moreover, in 1935, Mussolini chose this palace as the venue for one of his international conferences.

The visit cannot end without first visiting the grotto that is under the palace, decorated with spectacular mosaics in full color and with profusion of details.

In short, the Borroneas contain an endless number of secret charms, both natural and man-made, being able to affirm without a doubt that they are a paradise still unknown by many Europeans and one of the most exquisite corners of all of Italy.

