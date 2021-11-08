Bors Johnson “unmasked” in hospital, controversy breaks out in the United Kingdom – Il Tempo





The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom showed up “naked” in a hospital. And Labor accused him of irresponsibility

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still arguing. To end up in the viewfinder, this time, is his photo visiting today in a hospital without a mask. To accuse the British premier of an “irresponsible parade” is the shadow minister of Health, the Labor Jonathan Ashworth, who publishes on Twitter a photo of Boris in shirt sleeves, his hair as usual disheveled, walking with his mouth open and without mask in the corridors of a hospital. The others present all have their noses and mouths covered.





The prime minister skipped a courtroom debate on MEPs’ ethical standards today after Conservative MP Owen Paterson forced to resign for his lobbying, which caused a storm in the UK. According to Downing Strett, Johnson didn’t make it in time because he was on a long-scheduled visit to a hospital in Northumberland.





“Not only is Boris Johnson so cowardly that he doesn’t show himself in Parliament,” but he performs “in an irresponsible parade in the hospital without a mask. Patients and NHS staff deserve better, ”Ashworth tweeted. In reality, explains the Guardian, in some photos of the visit Johnson has a mask and in others he is not. In Great Britain, the mask is no longer mandatory, but the government invites you to wear it in situations of risk or crowding.