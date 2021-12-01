Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (1 December 2021)

Monte dei Paschi di Siena jumped by 12.3%, after a stop due to excess of the rise. Telecom Italia TIM in positive territory. In contrast to DiaSorin

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets they recorded increases in the order of one and a half percentage points, after the strong volatility recorded in the previous session. According to Pierre Veyret – ActivTrades technical analyst – at the moment monetary policies (particularly the Fed) remain the main concern. “Jerome Powell’s latest hawkish message took many by surprise and sparked uncertainty among investors, leaving them skeptical of the Fed’s next move,” noted the expert, who added: “Although the adoption of aggressive measures to address “not-so-transient” inflation are generally seen as positive news, as investors wonder how dangerous it can be to withdraw the current strong monetary support while the US economy is still in trouble. “

At 12.55 on FTSEMib it was up by 1.71% to 26,255 points, just below the intraday high of 26,263 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share earned 1.64%. Positive performance also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.13%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.78%).

The bitcoin stands at $ 57,000 (just under € 50,500).

The spread Btp-Bund reached 135 points.

L’EUR is confirmed over 1.13 dollars.

Positive trend for securities in the banking sector.

The Monte dei Paschi di Siena jumped 12.3% to € 0.9066, after a stop due to excess of the rise. The Sienese institute has communicated that contacts have been initiated with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in order to restart discussions with DG COMP (Directorate-General for Competition).

Very good too Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 2.25% to 2.163 euros) e UniCredit (+ 3.22% to 11.034 euros).

Excellent day for oil sector stocks, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) reached $ 69 a barrel.

ENI recovers 3.11% to 12.004 euros. Berenberg analysts have raised the target price on the six-legged dog, taking it from 13.5 euros to 14 euros; the experts have also improved the judgment and are now recommending the purchase of the shares.

Very good too Saipem (+ 2.9% to 1.8125 euros) e Tenaris (+ 4.48% to € 9.05).

Telecom Italia TIM turns upwards, after the decline suffered in the previous two sessions. The stock of the telephone company recorded an increase of 0.5% to 0.4623 euros.

Rebound of Stellantis (+ 4.11% to € 15.762).

In contrast to DiaSorin (-3.07% to 182.95 euros), although the diagnostic company has confirmed the ability of its molecular tests to identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus even in the face of the new Omicron variant.

Positive trend for ordinary shares Juventus FC (+ 0.37% to € 0.435), while i go down rights relating to the share capital increase (-1.77% to 0.0667 euro).



