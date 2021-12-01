Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (1 December 2021)

Monte dei Paschi di Siena is suspended for excess of rise, after having marked a theoretical progress of 12.3%. Telecom Italia TIM remains in the spotlight

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets they recorded increases of more than one percentage point, after the strong volatility recorded in the previous session.

At 10.25 the FTSEMib was up by 1.24% to 26,134 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 1.17%. Positive performance also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.65%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.28%).

The bitcoin stands at $ 57,000 (just under € 50,500).

The BTP-Bund spread has exceeded 130 points.

L’EUR it’s back over $ 1.13.

Positive trend for securities in the banking sector.

The Monte dei Paschi di Siena is suspended for excess of upside, after marking a theoretical progress of 12.3%. The Sienese institute has communicated that contacts have been initiated with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in order to restart discussions with DG COMP (Directorate-General for Competition).

Very good too Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 1.77% to 2,153 euros) e UniCredit (+ 2.9% to 11 euros).

Excellent day for oil sector stocks, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) touched $ 69 a barrel.

ENI recovers 2.99% to 11.99 euros.

Very good too Saipem (+ 3.09% to 1.816 euros) e Tenaris (+ 3.67% to € 8.98).

Telecom Italia TIM remains weak, after the decline suffered in the previous two sessions. The stock of the telephone company recorded a decrease of 0.57% to 0.4574 euros.

Positive trend for ordinary shares Juventus FC (+ 1.34% to € 0.4392) and for i rights relating to the share capital increase (+ 3.09% to 0.07 euros).



